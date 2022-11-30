Sonic Frontiers voice actor and cast list Here is the full list of voice actors featured in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers is the latest outing for the blue blur, and sees him going on an adventure unlike we’ve ever seen. It’s a narrative-heavy game, with Sonic interacting with several of his most iconic allies and foes. If you’ve been playing along and want to know who exactly is behind the voices, we can show you the full cast list for Sonic Frontiers.

Spoiler warning: Cast details will reveal characters that appear in Sonic Frontiers. Proceed with caution.

Sonic Frontiers voice actor and cast list

Here is the full list of voice actors and their respective roles in Sonic Frontiers. Some of these names will be familiar to fans, as they’ve been part of the franchise for many years. Let’s take a look at who’s behind the voices of Sonic Frontiers.

Roger Craig Smith - Sonic

Roger Craig Smith is synonymous with Sonic the Hedgehog and returns to voice the iconic character in Sonic Frontiers.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey - Tails

Colleen O'Shaughnessey lends her talents to the role of Tails in Sonic Frontiers.

Dave B. Mitchell - Knuckles

Knuckles makes an appearance in Sonic Frontiers and is played by Dave B. Mitchell.

Cindy Robinson - Amy Rose

Sonic's recurring love interest Amy Rose is voiced by Cindy Robinson in Sonic Frontiers.

Mike Pollock - Doctor Eggman

Iconic foe Doctor Eggman returns in Sonic Frontiers and is played by Mike Pollock.

Ryan Bartley - Sage

Sage is a brand-new character in Sonic Frontiers and is played by Ryan Bartley.

Kyle Hebert - Big the Cat

Kyle Hebert plays Big the Cat, a popular side character in the Sonic franchise.

That's the cast of voice actors in Sonic Frontiers. If you're curious about what we thought of the game, be sure to read our review.