River City Girls 2 delayed in North America & Europe, still expected in 2022 The game is already out in Japan, but Wayforward says the North American and European releases still need just a bit more work.

River City Girls 2 has been one of the more anticipated games on the way over the last few years and we’re almost at the arrival of its release… or so it seemed. The game is out in Japan already, but will be delayed just a bit longer in North America and Europe as developer Wayforward wraps up some final details before launch. It is still expected to come out before 2022 ends, but we don’t have a concrete release date just yet.

Wayforward recently announced the details of what should be River City Girls 2’s last and hopefully miniscule delay before launch. The studio still expected to launch the game in North America and Europe before 2022 ends, but stated that it would share news about a final release date or push back to a 2023 release as soon as possible. Given that all that’s left of 2022 is December, this seems like a pretty small delay that should see the game in North American players’ hands in fairly short order if all goes as planned.

Wayforward's statement on the North American and European delay of River City Girls 2 states the game is still expected to launch before 2022 ends.

Source: Twitter

River City Girls 2 has been a hotly anticipated title for arcade beat-‘em-up fans for quite some time. Announced in June 2021 at the Limited Run Games E3 stream, River City Girls 2 continues the fun of fighting our way through River City as Kyoko and Misako, the on-again-off-again girlfriends of Riki and Kunio. This time around, Kunio and Riki will join Kyoko and Misako as playable characters alongside buffed-up Double Dragon damsel Marian and relative newcomer Provie, who has only thus far appeared in River City Ransom Underground before this game.

With Wayforward still currently expecting to launch River City Girls 2 before 2022 ends, we expect a further announcement is just around the corner. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.