Evening Reading - November 21, 2022

Rockstar updates its Roleplay server rules

Rockstar has reportedly forced Lil Durk to shutdown his GTA Role Play server “Trenches”‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/eMlJCGVjUi — RapTV (@Rap) November 20, 2022

The company's legal enforcement policy will be alligned with its PC singleplayer mods policy. It will also prevent users from creating RP servers that focus on commercial exploitation through mediums such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs. You can read more on Rockstar's support page.

What particle are they trying to discover?

A heartfelt story in God of War Ragnarok

There's something in God of War Ragnarok which is the most special to me. I got to pitch it and the team made it into everything I could have hoped.



I had hoped to wait for some time to talk about it but want to share it now, just in case.



It's the Ballad of Jari and Somr. pic.twitter.com/S9itiutGbq — Sam Handrick (@MDSVeritas) November 18, 2022

Some insight into what could go wrong at Twitter

I've seen a lot of people asking "why does everyone think Twitter is doomed?"



As an SRE and sysadmin with 10+ years of industry experience, I wanted to write up a few scenarios that are real threats to the integrity of the bird site over the coming weeks. — Mosquito Capital (@MosquitoCapital) November 18, 2022

Check out this Lovecraftian artwork

Thanks! I'm really happy with how this one turned out😊

'Beings Of Higher Planes'

Acrylic on panel pic.twitter.com/7bVExUmdmb — Ryan T. Hancock (@Ryan_T_Hancock) November 19, 2022

Remember your talking points

🎶It's the most wonderful time of the yearrrr🎶 pic.twitter.com/tiBLmrz04x — row well and live (@thinkingbayonet) November 19, 2022

Tampax US isn't messing around

You're in their DMs. We're in them.

We are not the same. — Tampax US (@Tampax) November 21, 2022

Time to get into the holiday spirit

A breathtaking holiday art exhibit, Artechouse's 'Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse,' drenches viewers in an immersive festive spirit in New York's Chelsea Market pic.twitter.com/lJgFZeQHNv — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2022

