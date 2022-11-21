Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 21, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Rockstar updates its Roleplay server rules

The company's legal enforcement policy will be alligned with its PC singleplayer mods policy. It will also prevent users from creating RP servers that focus on commercial exploitation through mediums such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs. You can read more on Rockstar's support page.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to settle into Monday evening with a bit of puzzling puzzles!

Kitty Collider

What particle are they trying to discover?

A heartfelt story in God of War Ragnarok

Read this thread and then go hug the person you love.

Some insight into what could go wrong at Twitter

None of these sound like situations I ever want to find myself in.

Check out this Lovecraftian artwork

Reminds me of Bloodborne.

Remember your talking points

Prepare for the revolution appropriately.

Tampax US isn't messing around

Gotta love a brand that isn't shy.

Time to get into the holiday spirit

This room looks super trippy.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Rad curled into a perfect circle

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola