Team Ninja supposedly confirms plans to reboot Ninja Gaiden & Dead or Alive

It’s been a long time since we last saw Dead or Alive and even longer since we’ve seen Ninja Gaiden, but that may be coming to an end in the near future. Team Ninja has been hard at work on games like Nioh 2, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but it would seem it’s getting ready to turn its attention back to two of its most popular franchises with sources reporting that Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive reboots have been confirmed.

Word of the supposed Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive reboots came out of Ruliweb, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. According to the reports, Team Ninja president and studio director Fumihiko Yasuda hosted a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. Yasuda reportedly ended his panel with a slide that showed prominent images of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, as well as the headline “The future of Team Ninja – Reboot of popular series” in Japanese. Yasuda added that he hopes to share news with fans as soon as possible. It's worth noting that Team Ninja also told VGC it had nothing to announce or confirm at this time.

Dead or Alive 6 was the last entry in the series in 2019 while Ninja Gaiden hasn't seen new mainline action since 2012.

This bodes well for the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises. Ninja Gaiden had a Master Collection release on most platforms in 2021, but it hasn’t had a mainline entry since Ninja Gaiden 3 in 2012. Meanwhile, Dead or Alive 6 had a pretty decent release in 2019, but it certainly wasn’t the best the series has given us. With Team Ninja seemingly starting from the ground up on both games, it would seem we can look forward to seeing fresh looks at both of these franchise when, or if, they return.

We still don’t have any confirmation directly from Team Ninja on Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden reboots, so stay tuned for further information as it becomes available, right here at Shacknews.