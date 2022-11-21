Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sin Kiske comes to Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 this week

The flag-bearing half-gear son of Dizzy and Ky Kiske is coming back to play in Guilty Gear Strive as the next character in Season Pass 2.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
1

It’s been a while since Season Pass 2 kicked off for Guilty Gear Strive. Bridget came out at the end of EVO 2022 and with her arrival, we got our first taste of the new season’s DLC. Now the second character is on the way, and he’s our favorite Guilty Gear hungry, growing boy, Sin Kiske. The half-gear son of Ky and Dizzy, he’ll be taking up his flag to join Guilty Gear Strive later this week as the latest character on the growing roster.

Arc System Works announced Sin Kiske’s arrival in Guilty Gear Strive with a new character trailer on Monday, November 21, 2022. He comes bringing much of his core flag-and-feast style from Guilty Gear Xrd. It would appear that a lot of his moves are right back in play, including an overhead swing, a rising swing, and hard thrust with the pole. It also looks like his eating mechanic is back. In Guilty Gear Xrd, Sin’s moves were strong, but used a unique energy bar. If you didn’t replenish by eating, Sin’s moves would be less powerful and he would occasionally stall mid attack from hunger. It looks like his new eating system will be a bit more forgiving, mostly involving follow-up attacks.

Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 roadmap
Sin Kiske will round out 2022 DLC characters for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2. He launches this week and the next character launches in 2023.
Source: Arc System Works

Given that Sin Kiske only made his first playable fighting game appearance in Guilty Gear Xrd (if you don’t count the MOBA-like Guilty Gear 2), it makes sense that his core mechanics remain some of the most intact we’ve seen out of Guilty Gear Strive character remakes. He looks like he’s going to be an oppressive force with his mix of overheads, gap closers, and a few tricky mobility moves.

Sin Kiske hits Guilty Gear Strive on November 24, 2022, on all platforms for Season Pass 2 holders. Following Bridget at EVO 2022, Sin will round out the 2022 characters DLC for the game. Stay tuned as Sin launches this week and keep your eyes open for more character reveals in 2023.

