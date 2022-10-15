Weekend Discussion - October 15, 2022

Spooky Season is thriving and so is Shacknews! We've got plenty of amazing content on this site this week and brand new Weekend Discussion for you to dive into like a pile of leaves!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

TJ really enjoyed using this hammer in No Place for Bravery and I can't blame him!

You can check out this entire episode of Indie-licious here.

We had some awesome guests on this week's Retail Therapy as HungryCorean returned and Retro808 shop owner, JC made his debut! Rodney asked plenty of interesting questions. Here's an example:

The Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed game is finally out in the wild and I thought it was interesting watching the teamwork but also som eof the ghost gameplay. You can take a look yourself in this extended clip below.

Check out the Ghostbusters team in action as well.

And Now...The Internet

So I guess this M3GAN movie is basically Child's Play for a new generation.

The trailer dropped a couple days ago and the internet has been having a lot of fun.

Annabelle has 24 hours to respond to #M3GAN pic.twitter.com/LaWy2Fah80 — Freida Slaves (@cxrodge) October 11, 2022

It has been a week and I'm still thinking about the Street Fighter 6 beta! We need a release date Capcom.

returning to Tekken 7 after enjoying Street Fighter 6 Beta Weekend be like 💀#StreetFighter6ClosedBeta #TEKKEN pic.twitter.com/7XygYDJ6vl — SoniK ❄️🏔️ (@SonicTheBoi) October 10, 2022

We may have lost every game of Overwatch 2 during Big Team Building this week but Lucio is still my vibe.

Lucio mains holding the point in Overwatch 2 pic.twitter.com/74yP14KC3c — Devlin (@devlinduh) October 7, 2022

This statue is reigniting the Zelda hype for me quite a bit.

Check out this statue of Link from The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that was recently displayed at #NintendoLive 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. pic.twitter.com/xfJ6BlWNr9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 11, 2022

Speaking of Zelda, I am totally here for this casting.

So now that Mario’s biggest villain has a movie voice



If we get a Zelda movie…hear me out pic.twitter.com/vjlGo1IgS9 — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 8, 2022

Ed Boon has been dropping some knowledge lately with it being the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat.

I do remember us making the decision to not darken the screen because Liu Kang was "pure of heart" or something.🤣



Looking back, I wish we did more by either...

- making victim's head explode

- making victim's body explode

- launching victim into the air, body parts rain down https://t.co/YoeeNsDQgk — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 14, 2022

This was pretty impressive. Oh, the nostalgia is real!

Will this thing be obliterated by Twitter compression? pic.twitter.com/1m3plEgS6d — Vee 🥑 (@ParametricPalta) October 11, 2022

Well this is pretty cool. I think Travis Touchdown would be a sweet guest character in a fighting game.

Don't worry folks, Cartoon Network is here to stay.

Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂



To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Freddie Gibbs is consistently killin' it out here. Enough said.

Next, I'm showing Kali Uchis some love because she definitely provided a different vibe with this track. Enjoy.

What a week we've had here at Shacknews and it continues to be possible because of readers like you. Take a moment to pull up Shackpets and get in those swipes! See you next week!