Weekend Discussion - October 15, 2022

The weekend is here! And so is a fresh slice of Weekend Discussion.
Dennis White
1

Spooky Season is thriving and so is Shacknews! We've got plenty of amazing content on this site this week and brand new Weekend Discussion for you to dive into like a pile of leaves! 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

TJ really enjoyed using this hammer in No Place for Bravery and I can't blame him! 

You can check out this entire episode of Indie-licious here.

We had some awesome guests on this week's Retail Therapy as HungryCorean returned and Retro808 shop owner, JC made his debut! Rodney asked plenty of interesting questions. Here's an example: 

The Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed game is finally out in the wild and I thought it was interesting watching the teamwork but also som eof the ghost gameplay. You can take a look yourself in this extended clip below.

Check out the Ghostbusters team in action as well. 

And Now...The Internet

So I guess this M3GAN movie is basically Child's Play for a new generation.

The trailer dropped a couple days ago and the internet has been having a lot of fun.

It has been a week and I'm still thinking about the Street Fighter 6 beta! We need a release date Capcom.

We may have lost every game of Overwatch 2 during Big Team Building this week but Lucio is still my vibe.

This statue is reigniting the Zelda hype for me quite a bit. 

Speaking of Zelda, I am totally here for this casting.

Ed Boon has been dropping some knowledge lately with it being the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat. 

This was pretty impressive. Oh, the nostalgia is real!

Well this is pretty cool. I think Travis Touchdown would be a sweet guest character in a fighting game.

Don't worry folks, Cartoon Network is here to stay.

Weekend Vibes

Freddie Gibbs is consistently killin' it out here. Enough said. 

Next, I'm showing Kali Uchis some love because she definitely provided a different vibe with this track. Enjoy.

What a week we've had here at Shacknews and it continues to be possible because of readers like you. Take a moment to pull up Shackpets and get in those swipes! See you next week!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

