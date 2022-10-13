Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales swings its way onto PC this November Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is getting a PC release and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store later this November.

If you’ve been itching to play the highly acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales from Insomniac Games, but don’t own a PS4 or PS5, you’re in luck as it was recently revealed that the game is getting a PC release. With this, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is set to launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store on November 18, with the game available for pre-purchase right now.

If you decide to pre-purchase the game, which is available at a price point of $49.99 (USD), you’ll be able to unlock bonus content including the two-suit pack featuring the T.R.A.C.K. Suit and Into the Spider-Verse Suit, early access to the Gravity Well gadget, and three skill points to unlock select abilities from the start of the game.

On the PlayStation Blog, some of the technical features and enhancements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC were shared. Notably, how the game features options for ray-traced reflections and newly added ray-traced shadows, along with full optimization for ultra-wide gaming with support of ultra-wide aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 (when using triple monitor setups). Additionally, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will support performance enhancing upscaling tech such as NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales supports the latest performance enhancing upscaling technologies, like NVIDIA DLSS 3. This technology for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs combines DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex to boost your frame rate to new heights. NVIDIA DLSS 2, NVIDIA DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex will also be supported.

If you’re wondering whether your system can run Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, a full chart of recommended specs for running the game at Minimum, Recommended, Very High, Amazing Ray Tracing, and Ultimate Ray Tracing was shared in the PlayStation Blog post. Minimum specs for the game include the ability to run with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent, Intel Core i3-4160, 8 GB of RAM, and 75 GB available HDD space.

For more on the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC, be sure to read through the full post on the PlayStation Blog. For more PlayStation news, also check out some of our previous coverage including Sony celebrating Stray's success with a $25k donation to the ASPCA, and how God of War’s PC port developer is working on a triple-A live service game for Sony.