God of War PC port developer is working on AAA live service game for Sony Jetpack Interactive is also still working with Santa Monica Studio on the God of War franchise following the success of the 2022 PC port.

Jetpack Interactive has been working with Sony for some time. It is the studio largely responsible for developing the PC port of God of War 2018, which launched earlier this year to high praise from critics, fans, and even original studio Santa Monica. The developer is continuing to work with Santa Monica on the God of War franchise (possibly to bring Ragnarok to PC), but it’s also working on an original project with Sony. Jetpack Interactive has shared that it is hiring for development on an original live-service game.

Jetpack Interactive shared some small details about its new project in a recent call of hires on LinkedIn. According to the studio, it is hiring programmers to help carry out development on a new AAA title, built in partnership with Sony.

“We are hiring programmers to join our small & nimble team at Jetpack,” the post reads. “We’re excited to embark on a new live services title with Sony – and we’re ready to launch. If you’re an experienced game developer and want to join our team to ship a AAA title, reach out!”

Jetpack Interactive earned its place alongside Santa Monica and further work with Sony with its excellent port of 2018's God of War.

Source: Twitter

This also coincides with word from Sony in previous financial reporting that it wanted to grow its live-service portfolio. Currently, MLB The Show is Sony’s only live-service IP and the company wants PlayStation Studios to attempt to launch and maintain around 12 live-service games by the end of its fiscal 2025. It also has Bungie in its stable, having finished acquisition of the Destiny 2 developer earlier this year, and Bungie is currently working with NetEase on a new mobile game.

Either way, it seems Jetpack Interactive is proving to be a major part of Sony’s live-service expansion strategy. With that in mind, whether it helps ship a new game or God of War Ragnarok on PC, it seems we’re likely to see Jetpack Interactive alongside PlayStation Studios a lot more in the future.