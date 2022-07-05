Bungie & NetEase reportedly working on Destiny mobile game Recent reports indicate that Bungie and NetEase may be collaborating on an as-of-yet-unannounced FPS mobile game.

It would appear that Bungie is about to put its foot into the mobile space in the near future and with the help of NetEase. Destiny 2 is one of the most popular and played first-person shooters in the whole world, but it hasn’t followed fellow shooters into the mobile space up to this point, including Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. This may be changing very soon as Bungie and NetEase appear to be collaborating on a new and unannounced Destiny mobile game.

Bungie and NetEase’s apparent collaboration was first reported via The Game Post, which claims to have spotted word of the collaboration on the LinkedIn profile of a NetEase artist. According to said artist, as well as alleged sources familiar with the project, Bungie and NetEase have been working on a mobile game set in the Destiny universe for around two years. Moreover, it was very recently that Bungie shared a job posting for a Senior Mobile Platforms Engineer that would specialize in development of a project in the mobile gaming space for iOS and Android.

While Destiny 2 has flourished on consoles and PC, Bungie has yet to tap the mobile space with its popularity like many other FPS game developers. [Image via Bungie]

Beyond these small details, little else is known about the upcoming collaboration between Bungie and NetEase other than the fact that it won’t simply be a mobile version of Destiny 2. Reportedly, the game will be its own standalone entry with different development paths from Bungie’s core game on consoles and PC. This would run similar to how games like Apex Legends Mobile have taken a separate approach to their own development cycles.

Destiny 2 continues to be one of the most active multiplayer shooters in the world, and mobile continues to be its own burgeoning gaming space. It will be interesting to see if these rumors come to fruition and we finally see Bungie take advantage of its popularity in the mobile market. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further confirmation and details.