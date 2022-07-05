Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Bungie & NetEase reportedly working on Destiny mobile game

Recent reports indicate that Bungie and NetEase may be collaborating on an as-of-yet-unannounced FPS mobile game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bungie
2

It would appear that Bungie is about to put its foot into the mobile space in the near future and with the help of NetEase. Destiny 2 is one of the most popular and played first-person shooters in the whole world, but it hasn’t followed fellow shooters into the mobile space up to this point, including Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. This may be changing very soon as Bungie and NetEase appear to be collaborating on a new and unannounced Destiny mobile game.

Bungie and NetEase’s apparent collaboration was first reported via The Game Post, which claims to have spotted word of the collaboration on the LinkedIn profile of a NetEase artist. According to said artist, as well as alleged sources familiar with the project, Bungie and NetEase have been working on a mobile game set in the Destiny universe for around two years. Moreover, it was very recently that Bungie shared a job posting for a Senior Mobile Platforms Engineer that would specialize in development of a project in the mobile gaming space for iOS and Android.

While Destiny 2 has flourished on consoles and PC, Bungie has yet to tap the mobile space with its popularity like many other FPS game developers.
While Destiny 2 has flourished on consoles and PC, Bungie has yet to tap the mobile space with its popularity like many other FPS game developers. [Image via Bungie]

Beyond these small details, little else is known about the upcoming collaboration between Bungie and NetEase other than the fact that it won’t simply be a mobile version of Destiny 2. Reportedly, the game will be its own standalone entry with different development paths from Bungie’s core game on consoles and PC. This would run similar to how games like Apex Legends Mobile have taken a separate approach to their own development cycles.

Destiny 2 continues to be one of the most active multiplayer shooters in the world, and mobile continues to be its own burgeoning gaming space. It will be interesting to see if these rumors come to fruition and we finally see Bungie take advantage of its popularity in the mobile market. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further confirmation and details.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola