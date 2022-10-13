Netflix reveals new 'Basic With Ads' plan priced at $7 a month
Basic With Ads plan is $3 cheaper than Netflix's current base plan offered at $10 a month.
Netflix shared some surprising, but arguably good news for anyone looking for an option cheaper than the company’s current $9.99 base plan with the reveal of its new “Basic With Ads” plan priced at $6.99 per month. The Netflix Basic With Ads plan is set to launch on November 3 at 9:00 a.m. (PT) for customers in the U.S. and will be available in 12 countries total, including: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and the United States.
For residents of Canada and Mexico, the plan will be available a few days sooner on November 1. As previously mentioned, the Basic With Ads plan is priced at $6.99, a full $3 cheaper than Netflix’s current base plan. While cheaper, the Basic With Ads plan will not replace the existing Basic plan.
Instead, both the Basic plan and the new Basic With Ads plan will be available and will both offer video quality up to 720p HD along with the ability to stream on one device at a time. Setting it apart from the Basic plan, the Basic With Ads plan won’t include Netflix’s full catalog of content with Netflix’s COO Greg Peters noting that a “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and we’re going to be working on reducing that over time” as reported by outlets like Variety.
According to Peters, anywhere between 5 and 10 percent of Netflix’s titles will be unavailable to Basic With Ads subscribers. Basic With Ads also won’t give users the ability to download titles for offline viewing. In a news post, Netflix further outlined the differences and similarities between its Basic and new Basic With Ads plan as follows:
Netflix goes on to give potential subscribers a better idea as to what sort of ads they can expect from the Basic With Ads plan, with ads running anywhere from 15 to 30 seconds and playing before and during shows and films.
For those who’ve never dabbled with Netflix before, the Basic With Ads plan is a brand new approach from the company which had previously eschewed the incorporation of ads in its plans. For more on the new Basic With Ads plan, be sure to read through the full overview provided by Netflix.
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Netflix reveals new 'Basic With Ads' plan priced at $7 a month
Netflix ad model details:
Ads will run every four to five minutes per hour on average, both before and during a movie or TV show. They’ll last for 15 or 30 seconds.
https://mobilesyrup.com/2022/10/13/netflix-ad-supported-tier-canada-launch-november-1-2022/
Watching a movie with ads every four minutes sounds bad!
For all of the real TV shows that they have (example Seinfeld), they will just fill in that "commercial" spot with the Netflix commercials, so, nothing really changes for the viewer as if it was on TV still. If you start to see these shows go from like 23 minutes a episode back to 30 minutes, the ads are in now.
it's really hostile to be a regular old consumer/person these days and it feels like every company (across domains) is trying new and inventive ways of squeezing every last fucking penny out of you and trying to figure out what your tolerance for subpar, shitty, annoying experiences is before you leave. I know this has largely been the case in the past as well but it seems like in the past 10 years it's been turned up to new, stupid heights.
in a weird way i almost want this because it'll give me such a clear excuse for canceling my sub.
so with broadcast tv you just received it without paying anything and i think those ads were a fair trade in that regard (get a service and watch some ads in exchange, all right).
for cable tv you paid to get access to a shitload of channels and it was an upgrade compared to broadcast tv. and at least for a while there were reduced commercials in the 80s and maybe part of the 90s? and by having a cable package you more or less got access to everything you could possibly want and eventually things like tivo came around where you could record shit and skip ads there, which was kind of great
netflix was great because it had *everything* and was cheap and it's streaming catalog was fantastic. since then, companies have been pulling their shows from there and putting them on their own services (so the value proposition wasn't quite as good) and now you're also going to see ads on top of it. it's a reduction in service and something that is completely artificial in order to further boost profit of an already profitable company. there's no benefit to the consumer and the boosted profits of the company also mean nothing to me, but i'd be the one who has to waste more time on ads. it's a hostile move
Offering a cheaper plan is hostile to the consumer? I guess I disagree. If you hate ads you won’t choose that plan. If Netflix offerings have declined in quality and are no longer appealing to you, you’ll cancel altogether. Maybe competitors will see an opening here and lower prices to pull more people away from Netflix. I agree it’s a gamble but not super hostile IMO.
https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41548023#item_41548023 derelict also made the same point and I think it's pretty valid, but explain my reasoning in the linked post
People are very confused about the media market. Cable became terrible because there was no competition. Netflix was great because it was competition. An ideal future is not one where Netflix continues to have everything and becomes like the ossified cable companies who had no incentive to improve service.
What is happening here is competition is forcing Netflix to offer even low priced services than ever before so now there is an ad based tier to make Netflix accessible to even more people across the planet. This is good for consumers.
I mean yeah they can do that and as long as the market is competitive it's fine. HBO can then choose a strategy to keep showing no ads and consumers can vote with their wallets which thing they prefer. The problem is when you have markets without competition like cable and providers can increase ad slots with little recourse for consumers.
It's not as if Netflix is currently just hoarding cash as they raise prices and such. The profit expansion you're deriding is just being poured back into the business to develop even more content for consumers or pay off debts that were incurred to produce new exclusive content for consumers.
also worth noting that Netflix has for ages publicly talked about how their competition is not just other streaming services or cable. They know they're competing with TikTok, Fortnite, etc. Reed Hastings has said exactly this in earnings calls. So even if you thought all the streaming services might think they can collude and all just start increasing ad loads to some undesirable amount (for consumers) they have to contend with a far greater variety of competing activities than cable did in the 80s and 90s. There are more options than ever if you feel like a service is wasting your time which means those companies feel competitive pressure to do pro consumer things or else lose business.
I've been using Netflix and YouTube more often recently because ads are out of control on Twitch, the same the same block of 30 sec loud fullscreen ads every 10 minutes or less, it's like watching cable TV back in the 90s.
I guess for Netflix content is less of an annoyance than live content but still, fuck ads!
Sounds about right. I have the ad-based Peacock tier (there was a deal for a year at $1.99 a month). It's fine for TV. I genuinely don't mind at all. The ads are ~1 minute every 15 or so, and that's not bad, especially if I'm watching on the treadmill.
Watching a movie with ads sucks though. I can't do it. I don't ever want to see an ad in the middle of a movie.
Fucking bullshit.
I go to youtube to watch a 90 second movie trailer. But first! Before you can watch the commercial you voluntarily came here to watch you have to watch two 15 second commercials for things you're not interested in.
Scrolling through the news feed there's a story about a mass shooting with a 50 second video clip. But first! You must watch this 15 second spot on Virbo, Depends, Always, Dodge or some other fucking thing that I could give a shit about.
Commercials were one of the reasons I quit watching network TV in the nineties, that and the shitty programming. When you have to watch 25 minutes of commercials for an hour long show that's too fucking much.
Advertising is one of the plagues of the end times. I stop for gas, I get commercials at the fucking pump. I mean, that's old news, but seriously? What's next? Am I going to have to watch an ad before I unlock my phone? Use the microwave? Take a dump?
I've been a paying Netflix subscriber for more than twenty years, I'm gonna be pissed if I get opted in for ads.
