Netflix reveals new 'Basic With Ads' plan priced at $7 a month

Basic With Ads plan is $3 cheaper than Netflix's current base plan offered at $10 a month.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Netflix
24

Netflix shared some surprising, but arguably good news for anyone looking for an option cheaper than the company's current $9.99 base plan with the reveal of its new "Basic With Ads" plan priced at $6.99 per month. The Netflix Basic With Ads plan is set to launch on November 3 at 9:00 a.m. (PT) for customers in the U.S. and will be available in 12 countries total, including: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and the United States.

For residents of Canada and Mexico, the plan will be available a few days sooner on November 1. As previously mentioned, the Basic With Ads plan is priced at $6.99, a full $3 cheaper than Netflix’s current base plan. While cheaper, the Basic With Ads plan will not replace the existing Basic plan.

Instead, both the Basic plan and the new Basic With Ads plan will be available and will both offer video quality up to 720p HD along with the ability to stream on one device at a time. Setting it apart from the Basic plan, the Basic With Ads plan won’t include Netflix’s full catalog of content with Netflix’s COO Greg Peters noting that a “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and we’re going to be working on reducing that over time” as reported by outlets like Variety.

Promo image for Netflix that reads Netflix starting at $6.99 per month.
© Netflix

According to Peters, anywhere between 5 and 10 percent of Netflix’s titles will be unavailable to Basic With Ads subscribers. Basic With Ads also won’t give users the ability to download titles for offline viewing. In a news post, Netflix further outlined the differences and similarities between its Basic and new Basic With Ads plan as follows:

Netflix goes on to give potential subscribers a better idea as to what sort of ads they can expect from the Basic With Ads plan, with ads running anywhere from 15 to 30 seconds and playing before and during shows and films.

For those who’ve never dabbled with Netflix before, the Basic With Ads plan is a brand new approach from the company which had previously eschewed the incorporation of ads in its plans. For more on the new Basic With Ads plan, be sure to read through the full overview provided by Netflix.

And for more Netflix news, check out some of our previous coverage as well including Capcom's Onimusha getting a Netflix anime adaptation, and Netflix's BioShock live-action film featuring the director of I Am Legend and one of the writers who worked on Logan.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 13, 2022 12:45 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Netflix reveals new 'Basic With Ads' plan priced at $7 a month

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 13, 2022 10:06 AM

      Netflix ad model details:

      Ads will run every four to five minutes per hour on average, both before and during a movie or TV show. They’ll last for 15 or 30 seconds.

      https://mobilesyrup.com/2022/10/13/netflix-ad-supported-tier-canada-launch-november-1-2022/

      Watching a movie with ads every four minutes sounds bad!

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 10:12 AM

        Will be interesting to see if people prefer more, shorter breaks or the infrequent 3+ min breaks of TV

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 10:16 AM

        I wouldn't be able to put up with that shit if it were free.

      • Lasers_PewPew
        reply
        October 13, 2022 10:16 AM

        As long as I can always pay to get out of ads :/

      • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 10:17 AM

        And how long before that’s upped to longer. 3-6 months would be my guess.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 13, 2022 10:18 AM

        I bet they'll stick a short ad each time you choose to skip the intro or credits before it resumes too. You're skipping a 2 minute segment so they'll shave 15 seconds off that.

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 10:20 AM

        Absolutely not even once, in the middle of a movie, ever. TV shows are mostly still structured for some kind of ad break, and if anything they serve as reminders to get off my ass and drink some water and stare at something other than a screen.

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 13, 2022 10:27 AM

          Yeah I mean movies on broadcast TV have always had ads and it makes watching it awful. They get inserted at weird times in the movie and also ballon a 2 hour movie into a 2:30 runtime or more

          • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 13, 2022 10:30 AM

            Not to mention a lot of stuff gets cut from movies when shown on tv, for those reasons.

      • yldragon legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 13, 2022 11:15 AM

        For all of the real TV shows that they have (example Seinfeld), they will just fill in that "commercial" spot with the Netflix commercials, so, nothing really changes for the viewer as if it was on TV still. If you start to see these shows go from like 23 minutes a episode back to 30 minutes, the ads are in now.

      • sigpro legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 11:17 AM

        If I was watching a movie and it had 15 seconds ads every 5 min I'd never watch that station again. Netflix is absolutely insane if they go through with that plan.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 13, 2022 11:29 AM

          I’m sure they just want to make it appalling to push people into the no ad tiers. I suppose they assume that they’ll increase their revenues enough to make up for any lost customers.

          Pride cometh before a fall….except when Stranger Things is on? I guess we shall see.

      • TickHeadDog legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 11:32 AM

        I hope that's a typo in the article. "Ads that happen every four to five minutes per hour" or should it be "four to five minutes of ads per hour" (not specifically every four to five minutes apart) ?

        • hanabal legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 13, 2022 11:43 AM

          Yeah I had to parse that about 5 times before I understood that sentence. Let's go through the maths. 15 to 30 seconds ads and there are 5 minutes of ads every hour. So 10 to 20 ads per hour. If they give you 1 ad at a time it's every 3 to 6 minutes.

          • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 13, 2022 11:51 AM

            I see them following something similar to what TV would do. 3-4 blocks of commercials per hour, with 2-3 ads in each block.

            • hanabal legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 13, 2022 11:56 AM

              Yeah most likely. But even then to make those numbers it will be more like 3 or 4 blocks with 4 or 5 ads each. And they are only going to get worse from there

              • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
                reply
                October 13, 2022 11:59 AM

                If it gets worse then people will start canceling, it’s still a paid service so people will walk if they make it super shitty. Will be interesting to see what happens.

      • Mr.SEX
        reply
        October 13, 2022 11:34 AM

        it's really hostile to be a regular old consumer/person these days and it feels like every company (across domains) is trying new and inventive ways of squeezing every last fucking penny out of you and trying to figure out what your tolerance for subpar, shitty, annoying experiences is before you leave. I know this has largely been the case in the past as well but it seems like in the past 10 years it's been turned up to new, stupid heights.

        in a weird way i almost want this because it'll give me such a clear excuse for canceling my sub.

        • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 13, 2022 11:38 AM

          This just sounds like the old TV-show-with-commercials model from broadcast/cable TV? Not saying it doesn’t suck but it’s a pretty familiar model.

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 13, 2022 11:41 AM

            the cadence makes this even more annoying imo. every 4-5mins is basically every scene change.

          • Mr.SEX
            reply
            October 13, 2022 11:50 AM

            so with broadcast tv you just received it without paying anything and i think those ads were a fair trade in that regard (get a service and watch some ads in exchange, all right).

            for cable tv you paid to get access to a shitload of channels and it was an upgrade compared to broadcast tv. and at least for a while there were reduced commercials in the 80s and maybe part of the 90s? and by having a cable package you more or less got access to everything you could possibly want and eventually things like tivo came around where you could record shit and skip ads there, which was kind of great

            netflix was great because it had *everything* and was cheap and it's streaming catalog was fantastic. since then, companies have been pulling their shows from there and putting them on their own services (so the value proposition wasn't quite as good) and now you're also going to see ads on top of it. it's a reduction in service and something that is completely artificial in order to further boost profit of an already profitable company. there's no benefit to the consumer and the boosted profits of the company also mean nothing to me, but i'd be the one who has to waste more time on ads. it's a hostile move

            • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 13, 2022 11:55 AM

              Offering a cheaper plan is hostile to the consumer? I guess I disagree. If you hate ads you won’t choose that plan. If Netflix offerings have declined in quality and are no longer appealing to you, you’ll cancel altogether. Maybe competitors will see an opening here and lower prices to pull more people away from Netflix. I agree it’s a gamble but not super hostile IMO.

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 13, 2022 12:01 PM

              People are very confused about the media market. Cable became terrible because there was no competition. Netflix was great because it was competition. An ideal future is not one where Netflix continues to have everything and becomes like the ossified cable companies who had no incentive to improve service.

              What is happening here is competition is forcing Netflix to offer even low priced services than ever before so now there is an ad based tier to make Netflix accessible to even more people across the planet. This is good for consumers.

        • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 13, 2022 11:42 AM

          It feels like everyone has their hand in our pockets seeing what kind of change they can find

        • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 13, 2022 11:45 AM

          It's gonna turn into a media war with cyberpiraters vs. corpos

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 13, 2022 11:49 AM

          this is Netflix literally finding a way to lower prices for consumers though. You can just keep paying what you're paying for no ads or you can pay less than ever before to get access to Netflix.

          • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 13, 2022 11:50 AM

            …for now

          • Mr.SEX
            reply
            October 13, 2022 11:53 AM

            i think that's a fair point and you're correct, but i guess the undercurrent to my post is that this trend of endlessly seeking profit even to the detriment of the consumer is pervasive nowadays and I don't trust netflix to not expand these ads into other service tiers.

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 13, 2022 12:04 PM

              I mean yeah they can do that and as long as the market is competitive it's fine. HBO can then choose a strategy to keep showing no ads and consumers can vote with their wallets which thing they prefer. The problem is when you have markets without competition like cable and providers can increase ad slots with little recourse for consumers.

              It's not as if Netflix is currently just hoarding cash as they raise prices and such. The profit expansion you're deriding is just being poured back into the business to develop even more content for consumers or pay off debts that were incurred to produce new exclusive content for consumers.

              • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                October 13, 2022 12:08 PM

                also worth noting that Netflix has for ages publicly talked about how their competition is not just other streaming services or cable. They know they're competing with TikTok, Fortnite, etc. Reed Hastings has said exactly this in earnings calls. So even if you thought all the streaming services might think they can collude and all just start increasing ad loads to some undesirable amount (for consumers) they have to contend with a far greater variety of competing activities than cable did in the 80s and 90s. There are more options than ever if you feel like a service is wasting your time which means those companies feel competitive pressure to do pro consumer things or else lose business.

      • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 11:36 AM

        There is no way there is an ad every four or five minutes, that’s definitely a typo

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 13, 2022 11:49 AM

          4-5 every hour. So divide an hour up by 4 or 5 and that’s an ad every 10 minutes or so.

      • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 13, 2022 11:37 AM

        I will never go back to this utterly shitty and disgusting presentation model.

      • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 11:55 AM

        Can’t wait to watch The Irishman!!!

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 13, 2022 12:03 PM

        And they call pirates the bad guys.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 13, 2022 12:04 PM

        Glad I don't have to use this plan and can continue paying for an ad-free experience

        • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 13, 2022 12:06 PM

          i'm sorry we're only allowing kneejerk replies assuming everyone gets ads now

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 13, 2022 12:07 PM

        Fuck everything about that. I'm glad I stuck with physical media

      • Izakhar
        reply
        October 13, 2022 12:10 PM

        I've been using Netflix and YouTube more often recently because ads are out of control on Twitch, the same the same block of 30 sec loud fullscreen ads every 10 minutes or less, it's like watching cable TV back in the 90s.

        I guess for Netflix content is less of an annoyance than live content but still, fuck ads!

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 13, 2022 12:32 PM

          Twitch quietly gets away with crazy long ad slots compared to the competition

      • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 12:13 PM

        Sounds about right. I have the ad-based Peacock tier (there was a deal for a year at $1.99 a month). It's fine for TV. I genuinely don't mind at all. The ads are ~1 minute every 15 or so, and that's not bad, especially if I'm watching on the treadmill.

        Watching a movie with ads sucks though. I can't do it. I don't ever want to see an ad in the middle of a movie.

      • randomjgj legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 13, 2022 12:29 PM

        Fucking bullshit.

        I go to youtube to watch a 90 second movie trailer. But first! Before you can watch the commercial you voluntarily came here to watch you have to watch two 15 second commercials for things you're not interested in.

        Scrolling through the news feed there's a story about a mass shooting with a 50 second video clip. But first! You must watch this 15 second spot on Virbo, Depends, Always, Dodge or some other fucking thing that I could give a shit about.

        Commercials were one of the reasons I quit watching network TV in the nineties, that and the shitty programming. When you have to watch 25 minutes of commercials for an hour long show that's too fucking much.

        Advertising is one of the plagues of the end times. I stop for gas, I get commercials at the fucking pump. I mean, that's old news, but seriously? What's next? Am I going to have to watch an ad before I unlock my phone? Use the microwave? Take a dump?

        I've been a paying Netflix subscriber for more than twenty years, I'm gonna be pissed if I get opted in for ads.

