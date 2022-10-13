New Xbox accessibility updates shared in Microsoft's second-annual showcase A number of accessibility-related updates were shared during Microsoft's second-annual Xbox Accessibility Showcase hosted by Steve Saylor.

Microsoft has been hard at work expanding accessibility options and features for its Xbox consoles, and it had a wealth of updates to share in regards to these efforts during the company’s second-annual Xbox Accessibility Showcase. The showcase, hosted by accessibility advocate, consultant, and content creator Steve Saylor, recently took place at the Microsoft Inclusive Tech Lab at the company’s Redmond, WA campus.

In an accompanying blog post, Microsoft further outlines what was shared during the showcase. Among today’s announcements, it’s noted that Xbox is expanding the Microsoft Gaming Accessibility Testing Service (MGATS) to include a “Players with Disability” focused offering. Additionally, there’s a touch controls update to the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines, an update to the Xbox Accessibility Support page, and a new Xbox Ambassador Accessibility Explorer Path.

- Xbox is expanding the Microsoft Gaming Accessibility Testing Service (MGATS) to include a Players with Disability focused offering. This service will focus on providing game developers with direct feedback from players with disabilities around core scenarios, menu navigation, and settings in their games. This is ideal for those studios who want feedback from the Disability community on the accessibility of their games but are not quite ready for the MGATS’ full testing across 20+ Xbox Accessibility Guidelines.

- A touch controls update to the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines, which includes best practices around touch-based interfaces when it comes to gaming on mobile devices.

- An updated Xbox Accessibility Support page to make it easier to find which accessibility features are available on Xbox and PC, and how to use them. The new page will include support content for over 20 accessibility features across PC and console (like how to use Copilot on PC) so players can spend less time figuring out how to use a certain feature or device, and more time playing.

- A new Xbox Ambassador Accessibility Explorer Path, meant to teach Xbox Ambassadors about accessibility. It’s also a fun way to interact with other ambassadors, try out platform and game accessibility features, learn about industry leaders, players with disabilities and discover accessibility best practices. New missions will be added each season.

- A rundown of accessibility features in upcoming titles such as the story-driven point-and-click game Stories of Blossom, narrative adventure game Pentiment, and more.

Other things mentioned include the team at Xbox wanting to make video game events more accessible as well, with examples shared such as Gamescom 2022 featuring accessible live broadcasts with English Audio Descriptions, ASL, BSL, and DGS (German) interpretation. Accessibility at events extends to in-booth experiences as well with Xbox Adaptive Controller availability at game stations and sensory processing gear for those who request it.

For more on Microsoft’s efforts to expand and improve accessibility features and options for its players, be sure to read through the full blog post outlining today’s second-annual Xbox Accessibility Showcase. For more Microsoft news, check out some of our previous coverage including Xbox launching Project Amplify to magnify and inspire Black developers in gaming, and Microsoft updating Windows 11 to make iCloud photo libraries viewable in Windows.