Weekend Discussion - September 24, 2022

September has been jam-packed and we've got plenty of fun to look forward to with this Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
1

September is almost over and the first days of Fall are here! Let's slide into a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion shall we?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There was plenty of hype for Street Fighter 6 this week on Wide World of Electronic Sports. But the guys had some questions about Ken's whereabouts during a certain uprising...

Watch the entire VOD on our YouTube channel here.

And, because it's the weekend, go find something new to play!

The new Resident Evil Village DLC footage has me really interested in where they are going with the Winters family story. Will things wrap up here or bleed into the next entries in the series? Take a look below. 

And now...The Internet

Speaking of Resident Evil, this is hilarious. 

Netflix had their major TUDUM global event today and I am totally sold on this movie. 

Seeing Tekken 8 does have me thinking about good times. 

I love Silent Hill 3 and a good cosplay. Enjoy.

Glad to see T-Pain keep it real with these idiots that think harrassing devs is ok.

This is incredible. 

I need this backpack but with Dudley and Makoto vibin'. 

You know I like to end on some feel good vibes. Even though Swerve in Our Glory lost the belts this week, it was awesome to see them surprise this classroom full of kids. Keep inspiring the little ones.

Thanks for joining me again this week for some hopefully pretty good vibes! I hope you are enjoying some gaming this weekend and getting in a few swipes on Shackpets!  I will return next weekend for the beginning of Spooky Season. Cheers!

Community Manager

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

