Weekend Discussion - September 24, 2022

September is almost over and the first days of Fall are here! Let's slide into a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion shall we?

There was plenty of hype for Street Fighter 6 this week on Wide World of Electronic Sports. But the guys had some questions about Ken's whereabouts during a certain uprising...

The new Resident Evil Village DLC footage has me really interested in where they are going with the Winters family story. Will things wrap up here or bleed into the next entries in the series? Take a look below.

And now...The Internet

Speaking of Resident Evil, this is hilarious.

This is the FUNNIEST SHIT IVE EVER WATCHED pic.twitter.com/WZxwQAaYvF — Aria🥀 Horizon Era (@vitaaeris) September 17, 2022

Netflix had their major TUDUM global event today and I am totally sold on this movie.

Seeing Tekken 8 does have me thinking about good times.

Small thing I miss from old Tekken stages pic.twitter.com/x5UhN9YUu2 — Hi! Buff Gigas Please? (@BuffGigas) September 20, 2022

I love Silent Hill 3 and a good cosplay. Enjoy.

Glad to see T-Pain keep it real with these idiots that think harrassing devs is ok.

Bro y’all have to fucking chill out. It’s a fucking game my dude. Play something else if you hate it so much bro. Walk away from your pc/console if you’ve become so consumed by a game that you feel the need to threaten the ppl that work hard to make it. Chill bro pic.twitter.com/8W8uTlPT1E — T-Pain (@TPAIN) September 24, 2022

This is incredible.

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game"



Here’s what an early iteration of Rift of the NecroDancer’s yoga minigame looked like pic.twitter.com/U8O42YrV0n — RIFT OF THE NECRODANCER 🎸 (@NecroDancerGame) September 20, 2022

I need this backpack but with Dudley and Makoto vibin'.

Brother what is this backpack pic.twitter.com/T9MtU2YDmJ — 7 (@AM_Seven7) September 24, 2022

You know I like to end on some feel good vibes. Even though Swerve in Our Glory lost the belts this week, it was awesome to see them surprise this classroom full of kids. Keep inspiring the little ones.

Thank you @swerveconfident and @RealKeithLee for stopping by and hanging with The Wrestling Club.



You made my student’s day! 🙏🏽@AEWCommunity @AEW pic.twitter.com/Qw6PXLzVKk — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) September 21, 2022

Weekend Vibes I finally got around to listening to Kenny Beats' new album and it is the kind of vibes that I really needed as I finally get to return to driving myself around on these weekend afternoons. Here's a standout track.

Thanks for joining me again this week for some hopefully pretty good vibes! I hope you are enjoying some gaming this weekend and getting in a few swipes on Shackpets! I will return next weekend for the beginning of Spooky Season. Cheers!