Evening Reading - August 15, 2022

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a rather colorful puzzle that is chock-full of constraints.
Two Point Campus school made with zero dollars
Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again, this time making a school in Two Point Campus. The one rule though? He must not use any starting money, instead, relying entirely on tuition and other revenue streams.
Solo Flawless Duality speedrun in under 14 minutes
Everything was impressive but not surprising until I saw the Gahlran damage. How is that even possible?
I think this is some sort of online test
only bisexual people with adhd know how to... (spins wheel) play mario kart? with... (spins wheel more forcefully) a convicted war criminal— ava (@wownicebuttdude) August 11, 2022
I get all my health advice from TikTok.
Bigger bed, for better snuggles
comic by @dino_comics pic.twitter.com/C0o7yb8Uk1— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) August 12, 2022
More space is needed for pets.
Time for PC upgrades
August 12, 2022
This one purrs nicely.
Arrested Development is just too good
We don’t deserve this meme. It’s too perfect. pic.twitter.com/Tv2gHZoifX— Adam (@swagner1213) August 12, 2022
Just a bit of light treason.
Seagulls on beaches steal your chips
Still one of my all-time favorite Onion headlines. pic.twitter.com/kFBLclaqCq— Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) August 14, 2022
And then they poop everywhere!
Destiny 2 audio design is incredible
#gameaudio Here's how the iconic "voice" of the Destiny champion stun sound was made out of a drill! Without this drill the SFX just wasn't cutting through the mix to help inform the player. The aggressive noisy nature of a drill is what made it be able to really cut through! pic.twitter.com/eO5K1YfW7P— Juan Pablo Uribe (@juanpaudio) August 10, 2022
Who'd of thought the sound of a Champion getting stunned was made using a drill?
