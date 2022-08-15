Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - August 15, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather colorful puzzle that is chock-full of constraints.

Two Point Campus school made with zero dollars

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again, this time making a school in Two Point Campus. The one rule though? He must not use any starting money, instead, relying entirely on tuition and other revenue streams.

Solo Flawless Duality speedrun in under 14 minutes

Everything was impressive but not surprising until I saw the Gahlran damage. How is that even possible?

I think this is some sort of online test

I get all my health advice from TikTok.

Bigger bed, for better snuggles

More space is needed for pets.

Time for PC upgrades

This one purrs nicely.

Arrested Development is just too good

Just a bit of light treason.

Seagulls on beaches steal your chips

And then they poop everywhere! 

Destiny 2 audio design is incredible

Who'd of thought the sound of a Champion getting stunned was made using a drill?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

My little boy Rad sure does love to sleep. If you don't have a dollar to support Shacknews via Mercury, you can support us for free by checking out Shackpets! Download the app, upload photos of your adorable pets, and challenge other pets to an epic battle for cuteness. Who knows, your pet may just become the most popular pet around.

Image of Sam's cat Rad sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola