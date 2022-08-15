Nintendo faces fire at its Japanese HQ, no injuries Japanese firefighters and authorities responded to a fire on the third floor office of Nintendo's Kyoto HQ.

Misfortune struck Nintendo’s Japanese headquarters recently, though thankfully it didn’t become a greater disaster. A fire broke out at the prolific developer and publisher’s Kyoto-based office. While damage was done to desks and chairs within the work space, no employees were killed or injured in the incident and all personnel were evacuated safely.

The fire at Nintendo’s Kyoto, Japan headquarters was reported by Japanese new channels such as NHK News Web on August 15, 2022. Reportedly, authorities were called to the Nintendo offices to deal with the breakout of a fire which hit the third-floor Nintendo’s office building. The fire apparently started at around 1 p.m. local time. According to reports following the incident, the cause of the fire was thought to be a charging device that malfunctioned at an outlet. The heat of the device reportedly sparked the fire, which destroyed some of the office equipment on the floor. Even so, the fire did not spread beyond the third floor and all building occupants were evacuated safely before the fire could do further damage.

Nintendo's Japanese HQ reportedly suffered minimal damage and no casualties as staff were evacuated and authorities put out the fire.

This fire also comes as Japan faces an unprecedented heat wave. According to Bloomberg, the country has already seen 14 days of temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius (about 95 degrees Fahrenheit) over the summer months, an unusually severe season for the country. In a recent Shareholder Q&A attached to its Q1 2023 results, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa claimed the company has developed a series of measures in case of major disaster, especially in light of earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if our business continuity is hindered by a natural disaster, such as an earthquake, or by some dangerous infectious disease which is highly contagious and could cause a serious medical condition, we have a documented response plan and have implemented various proactive measures so that we can restore operations as quickly as possible,” Furukawa stated. “If a disaster occurs, we will convene a disaster response committee headed by the president that will act to confirm the safety of our employees, protect the integrity of company property, and secure personnel and communication systems for the recovery effort.”

Thankfully, Nintendo’s recent incident seems to have been minimal in its damage and all employees remain safe. If there are further updates on this story, the info will be shared here.