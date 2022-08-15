Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Disney & Marvel Games showcase announced for D23 Expo 2022

You can look forward to hearing more about games like Marvel's Midnight Suns and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peak at an upcoming Marvel game from Skydance.
Morgan Shaver
If you’ve been hankering for news about Marvel Games, or Disney, you’re in luck as it was recently announced that Disney and Marvel Games will be holding a showcase at D23 Expo 2022 on September 9.

The showcase, which will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., will reportedly feature a wealth of exciting reveals, announcements, and trailers for both “new and upcoming games.” More specifically, viewers can expect to see announcements for titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, among others.

To tune in, the showcase will be streamed live from D23 Expo 2022 on platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. (PT), 4:00 p.m. (ET).

If you’re attending D23 Expo 2022, you can catch the showcase live from the Premiere Stage. Additionally, you’ll be able to visit “Aniplex’s Disney Twisted-Wonderland booth” to learn more about the “unique anime-style game inspired by iconic Disney Villains.”

Promo image for the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase showing the date September 9 and time at 1pm PT, 4pm ET with symbols for YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook.
© Disney, Marvel

Overall, the news is exciting as we’ve definitely been keeping an eye out for updates on games like Marvel’s Midnight Suns which saw a slight delay, and is currently set to release later this year for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Gamers on older platforms will unfortunately need to wait a bit longer according to the game’s official Twitter account.

For more on this, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Marvel’s Midnight Suns delay still targets 2022 with the exception of older platforms, and what we know so far about the character roster for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

