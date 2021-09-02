Marvel's Midnight Suns character roster Here are all of the characters featured in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical RPG from the team at Firaxis. Based on characters from the Marvel universe, this game focuses on the darker, more mystical side of that world. There’s a brand new character that players will control, in addition to the crew of established Marvel characters. Let’s look at all of the playable characters featured in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features Marvel characters from an assortment of different groups. The Avengers, The X-Men, and even The Runaways are represented in the upcoming game. Here is the full roster of confirmed characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

The Hunter

Wolverine

Magik

Dr Strange

Iron Man

Captain America

Blade

Ghost Rider

Captain Marvel

Nico Minoru

Those are the 10 characters that we know for sure will be in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The Hunter is a brand new character made specifically for the game. Players will be able to create and customize the character’s appearance and combat style to their choosing.

The developers at Firaxis have confirmed that there will be 12 Marvel superheroes in the game, not counting The Hunter. We currently know about 9 of them. It’s likely that the developers will reveal the remaining three characters over the next several months. The language used in their recent developer discussion also implied that there will be characters added to the game post launch, so we might see the roster grow over time.

Firaxis will release Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released in March of 2022. Until then, stick with us here on Shacknews for future updates on the superhero game.