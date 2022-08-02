Evening Reading - August 2, 2022

Welcome to another fine Tuesday night, Shackers. We’re chugging into the midway point of the week, as well as the delightful weekend ahead of us with EVO 2022 on the docket. There are still a few days to go though, and we have to close out today proper! With that, let’s close out another fine day of posting with the latest edition of the Evening Reading.
- TSMC semiconductor production threatened as China & Taiwan tensions escalate
- Nomad crypto bridge hack leads to nearly $200 million loss
- Marvel Snap refunds all gold, awards free Jane Foster card for Nexus Events
- Wonder Woman buffs will be part of MultiVersus' post-EVO 2022 update
- AMD Q2 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Electronic Arts (EA) FY23 guidance factors in currency headwinds & Russian exit
- New EA Seattle studio is working on an 'unannounced open world action adventure game'
- AMD gaming segment revenue grew 32% in Q2 2022 to $1.7 billion
- Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria: 7 decks to try on Day 1
- South of the Circle review: Cold corridors of the mind
Pushing the ‘stretch’ on Stretch Armstrong
I can’t stop watching this. It just keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/9KNxlUglkM— Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) August 2, 2022
I didn’t even know Stretch Armstrong dolls were still around, or that they could be the ultimate water balloon.
Boss music lights up on the goodest doggo
July 31, 2022
I don’t want to defeat the dog. I want to give it scratches behind the ear. Besides, it probably has several forms, each cuter and more bork than the last.
What if though…?
Y’all. This is it. pic.twitter.com/ptUshnJ0rh— Christle Nwora, MD (@ChristleNwora) August 1, 2022
Sometimes it’s all just overwhelming how little we work to make this world a better place. But you do what you can with what you have.
A shocking occurrence
Crazy photo from tonight’s storm sent to me by Debbie Parker from Hardy County, WV. 😳 pic.twitter.com/m2r8LXcDNJ— Anthony Conn (@AnthonyWCHS) June 23, 2022
It’s the wildest thing in the world to catch a lightning strike on camera, let alone splitting a tree in half. Incredible.
Be the cringe you want to be
Way worse! pic.twitter.com/RLKwAMVoUd— † 𝔐𝔞𝔩𝔢 𝔗𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔰 † 🦇🩸 (@maletearsband) August 1, 2022
It's true. I’d far rather be cute and embarrassing than a jerk.
Put some wiggle in your rat physics
the game is working as intended and has no bugs or flaws btw pic.twitter.com/HsPRiqAyuJ— Akupara Games (@akuparagames) August 1, 2022
This game looks silly and stylized as all get-out. Don’t call it a bug. Jimmy the Wiggly Box Rat deserves to stay.
JRPG soundtrack goosebumps
The soundtrack for this game has no right to go this snuffing hard man pic.twitter.com/bnOJc2h6ne— XENOBLADE PORTUGAL | XENOBLADE 3 REAL (@XenobladePT) August 2, 2022
Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s soundtrack is soooo good and I’m glad more people get to try it at long last.
