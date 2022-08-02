Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 2, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to another fine Tuesday night, Shackers. We’re chugging into the midway point of the week, as well as the delightful weekend ahead of us with EVO 2022 on the docket. There are still a few days to go though, and we have to close out today proper! With that, let’s close out another fine day of posting with the latest edition of the Evening Reading.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Pushing the ‘stretch’ on Stretch Armstrong

I didn’t even know Stretch Armstrong dolls were still around, or that they could be the ultimate water balloon.

Boss music lights up on the goodest doggo

I don’t want to defeat the dog. I want to give it scratches behind the ear. Besides, it probably has several forms, each cuter and more bork than the last.

What if though…?

Sometimes it’s all just overwhelming how little we work to make this world a better place. But you do what you can with what you have.

A shocking occurrence

It’s the wildest thing in the world to catch a lightning strike on camera, let alone splitting a tree in half. Incredible.

Be the cringe you want to be

It's true. I’d far rather be cute and embarrassing than a jerk.

Put some wiggle in your rat physics

This game looks silly and stylized as all get-out. Don’t call it a bug. Jimmy the Wiggly Box Rat deserves to stay.

JRPG soundtrack goosebumps

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s soundtrack is soooo good and I’m glad more people get to try it at long last.

And that covers your Evening Reading for this fine August 2. We hope you enjoyed it. If you’d like to help support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can do so through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app for iOS and Android that lets you engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. You can also find the likes of my sweet doggo, Flaff, AKA Silo there.

A picture of a sleeping Australian Shepherd dog on a bed.
Shackpets is the only place to find adorable pictures of Flaff like this one, and vote for them too!

That’s a wrap! Thank you for stopping by and we hope you have a good night, Shackers. What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

