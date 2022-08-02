Evening Reading - August 2, 2022

Welcome to another fine Tuesday night, Shackers. We’re chugging into the midway point of the week, as well as the delightful weekend ahead of us with EVO 2022 on the docket. There are still a few days to go though, and we have to close out today proper! With that, let’s close out another fine day of posting with the latest edition of the Evening Reading.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Pushing the ‘stretch’ on Stretch Armstrong

I can’t stop watching this. It just keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/9KNxlUglkM — Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) August 2, 2022

I didn’t even know Stretch Armstrong dolls were still around, or that they could be the ultimate water balloon.

Boss music lights up on the goodest doggo

I don’t want to defeat the dog. I want to give it scratches behind the ear. Besides, it probably has several forms, each cuter and more bork than the last.

What if though…?

Sometimes it’s all just overwhelming how little we work to make this world a better place. But you do what you can with what you have.

A shocking occurrence

Crazy photo from tonight’s storm sent to me by Debbie Parker from Hardy County, WV. 😳 pic.twitter.com/m2r8LXcDNJ — Anthony Conn (@AnthonyWCHS) June 23, 2022

It’s the wildest thing in the world to catch a lightning strike on camera, let alone splitting a tree in half. Incredible.

Be the cringe you want to be

It's true. I’d far rather be cute and embarrassing than a jerk.

Put some wiggle in your rat physics

the game is working as intended and has no bugs or flaws btw pic.twitter.com/HsPRiqAyuJ — Akupara Games (@akuparagames) August 1, 2022

This game looks silly and stylized as all get-out. Don’t call it a bug. Jimmy the Wiggly Box Rat deserves to stay.

JRPG soundtrack goosebumps

The soundtrack for this game has no right to go this snuffing hard man pic.twitter.com/bnOJc2h6ne — XENOBLADE PORTUGAL | XENOBLADE 3 REAL (@XenobladePT) August 2, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s soundtrack is soooo good and I’m glad more people get to try it at long last.

And that covers your Evening Reading for this fine August 2. We hope you enjoyed it. If you’d like to help support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can do so through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app for iOS and Android that lets you engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. You can also find the likes of my sweet doggo, Flaff, AKA Silo there.

Shackpets is the only place to find adorable pictures of Flaff like this one, and vote for them too!

That’s a wrap! Thank you for stopping by and we hope you have a good night, Shackers. What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!