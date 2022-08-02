New EA Seattle studio is working on an 'unannounced open world action adventure game' EA titles appear to be in development in Seattle and it looks like it's more than the rumored Battlefield solo adventure.

There are a few nuggets of information to be found in EA's latest earnings results. The company issued its Q1 2023 earnings report on Tuesday and illustrated what's set to come from the publishing giant. It looks like Seattle, specifically, looks to be busy, not only with a Battlefield game in the works, but also a new mystery title.

In addition to Tuesday's Q1 2023 earnings report, EA issued slides outlining the workload of the publisher's various studios. Something that jumps out is what's happening in Seattle. While it includes the rumored Battlefield single-player campaign, it also notes an "Unannounced Open World Action Adventure Game."

Both the Battlefield game and the unannounced title are listed under "New Studios." The Battlefield game is expected to come from Halo veteran Marcus Lehto's new studio. However, this is the first anyone has really heard of a second new studio in the area. Whether this is a game based on a recognizable license or an original property remains to be seen.

The output from the Seattle studios joins the lineup from EA's dozens of various developers from around the world. That includes EA Vancouver (FIFA, NHL, UFC), DICE in Stockholm (Battlefield), Respawn Entertainment in Los Angeles (Apex Legends, Star Wars), Motive in Montreal (Dead Space), and BioWare in Edmonton (Mass Effect, Dragon Age) and Austin (Star Wars: The Old Republic), just to name a few. Release windows weren't issued, but expect to learn more about EA's many titles in the months ahead, possible as early as Gamescom Opening Night Live in a few weeks.

We'll keep an eye on whatever's going on in Seattle from EA. Keep it here on Shacknews for any updates.