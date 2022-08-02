AMD gaming segment revenue grew 32% in Q2 2022 to $1.7 billion Client segment revenue also grew, hitting $2.2 billion and up 25% year-over-year.

AMD dropped its earnings report for Q2 2022 today which showcased impressive growth in a number of areas. In particular, AMD’s gaming segment revenue grew a whopping 32 percent in Q2 2022 to $1.7 billion. The report also includes the note that this area being up 32 percent year-over-year was “driven by higher semi-custom product sales” while “partially offset by a decline in gaming graphics revenue.”

Operating income for AMD’s gaming segment hit $187 million (11 percent of revenue), up from the $175 million (14 percent) posted the year prior. In terms of why the margin itself was lower, the report mentions that this was “primarily due to lower graphics revenue and higher operating expenses.” The gaming segment for AMD includes things like discrete graphics processors and semi-custom game console products.

As far as client segment revenue goes, this hit $2.2 billion, up an equally impressive 25 percent year-over-year and driven largely by Ryzen mobile processor sales. Meanwhile, client processor ASP increased year-over-year, likewise “driven by higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.” In terms of the client segment, this includes the likes of desktop and notebook PC processors and chipsets.

Other areas of interest in the report include revenue of $6.6 billion and a gross margin of 46 percent. For more on AMD’s Q2 2022 earnings, be sure to read through the full report. Looking for more market news? Be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how AMD’s Q2 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations.