Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria: 7 decks to try on Day 1

The second Hearthstone expansion of 2022 is about to go live and Blizzard's doing something a little bit different for this one. There's a murder mystery afoot in Murder at Castle Nathria and the investigation has led to 135 new cards, which include new keywords, exciting new Legendary minions, and an intriguing new mechanic that could potentially change Hearthstone forever going forward.

Today, we're taking a look at seven new decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. We recently played against some of these decks ourselves during the recent Hearthstone Theorycrafting Livestream and we can certainly vouch for their effectiveness. If nothing else, they'll prove to be a lot of fun.

Keep in mind that this expansion's deck, as well as decks for the next two Standard years, will likely be longer than usual thanks to the introduction of Prince Renathal, which allows players to build 40-card decks.

NoHandsGamer's Miracle Rogue

2x (0) Backstab

2x (0) Preparation

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Blackwater Cutlass

2x (1) Door of Shadows

2x (1) Gone Fishin'

2x (1) Shattershambler

2x (1) SI:7 Extortion

2x (1) Yoink!

2x (2) Double Cross

2x (2) Serrated Bone Spike

2x (2) Sinstone Graveyard

2x (2) Wicked Stab (Rank 1)

2x (3) Efficient Octo-bot

2x (3) Loan Shark

1x (3) Prince Renathal

2x (3) Shroud of Concealment

2x (3) Sketchy Information

1x (4) Edwin, Defias Kingpin

1x (4) Necrolord Draka

2x (6) Gadgetzan Auctioneer

1x (8) Shadowcrafter Scabbs

Deck ID: AAECAaIHBO2ABPuKBPbdBJfvBBKq6wOr6wOu6wP+7gPT8wOh9APr9gO9gASRnwT2nwT3nwSgoAS3swTj0wTc2gT03QT13QTBgwUA

If I've said it before, I've said it a million times in Hearthstone's eight years of existence: Miracle Rogue will never die. It will always live on in some form. It may take on a slightly different shape, but the core concept, constructed around Gadgetzan Auctioneer, will live forever.

The latest Miracle Rogue, illustrated perfectly here by NoHandsGamer, uses Sinstone Graveyard (the Rogue's first Location card) and a pocket full of Coins generated from cards like Loan Shark to build gigantic skeleton minions with Stealth. Unless the opponent has some Taunts or some removal cards that get around the Stealth effect, those Skeletons will strike hard and likely end the game in a few hits.

Be careful to play around new Mage Secret Vengeful Visage, though. Otherwise you're going to have a bad time.

Dekkster's Pure Paladin

2x (1) Holy Maki Roll

2x (1) Knight of Anointment

2x (1) Promotion

2x (1) Sinful Sous Chef

2x (2) Battle Vicar

2x (2) Great Hall

2x (3) Alliance Bannerman

2x (3) Muckborn Servant

2x (3) Service Bell

1x (3) Stewart the Steward

2x (4) Buffet Biggun

2x (5) Elitist Snob

1x (7) The Countess

1x (7) The Leviathan

1x (8) Lightforged Cariel

2x (9) Lightray

2x (10) The Garden's Grace

Deck ID: AAECAZ8FBOCLBLCyBIbiBMLiBA3M6wPw9gPQrATQvQTavQTi0wSA4gSB4gS/4gTM4gS55AT97gSMgwUA

Pure Paladin was a popular archetype a few Standard years ago, but once the primary Paladin tools rotated out to Wild, it was assumed that players would never see a deck like it again. That has now obviously been proven false thanks to the introduction of several new Paladin toys.

The Countess is the fun piece of this deck, as she'll grand players free Legendaries that they can Discover and play for nothing. Needless to say, this can swing the game in the later turns. Just don't drag this out too long, because going full Paladin means leaving behind valuable late game card tools like Kazakusan.

LanguageHacker's Skeleton Mage

2x (1) Wildfire

2x (2) Amplified Snowflurry

2x (2) Arcanologist

2x (2) Frozen Touch

2x (2) Volatile Skeleton

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

1x (3) Forensic Duster

2x (3) Frostweave Dungeoneer

2x (3) Ice Barrier

2x (3) Nightcloak Sanctum

2x (4) Cold Case

2x (4) Reckless Apprentice

1x (4) Varden Dawngrasp

2x (5) Famished Fool

1x (5) Spammy Arcanist

2x (6) Deathborne

1x (7) Magister Dawngrasp

1x (8) Kel'Thuzad, the Inevitable

1x (8) Mordresh Fire Eye

Deck ID: AAECAf0ECNjsA53uA6CKBKWNBMagBJjUBLrkBKjvBAvS7APT7APW7AOhkgTonwTb3gT67AS88ATJkQWCkwWEkwUA

We're seeing a variety of Skeleton Mages (including our own) from various streamers, but it's LanguageHacker's version that has us intrigued. He mixes together the Hero Power win condition with the best of the Volatile Skeleton generators. Don't forget that if you have Volatile Skeletons already on the board, you can use the new Deathborne spell to not only remove them and activate their Deathrattle, but also generate brand new ones.

Once the skeletons wear down the opposition, ride Magister Dawngrasp and Mordresh Fire Eye to victory.

RegisKillbin's Topiary Druid

2x (1) Living Roots

2x (1) Planted Evidence

2x (2) Capture Coldtooth Mine

2x (2) Composting

2x (2) Moonlit Guidance

2x (2) Natural Causes

2x (2) Thorngrowth Sentries

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Herald of Nature

2x (3) Plot of Sin

2x (4) Widowbloom Seedsman

2x (5) Flipper Friends

2x (5) Nourish

1x (5) Wildheart Guff

2x (7) Scale of Onyxia

1x (7) Topior the Shrubbagazzor

1x (10) Sire Denathrius

Deck ID: AAECAZICBO/eBImLBOnQBJjUBA3PrATB3wTW3gSB1ASvgASt7AO14wTanwSwpQSB9wP2vQSozgSy3QQA

The key to victory with RegisKillbin's Druid deck is all in drawing new Legendary minion Topior the Shrubbagazzor. Once this gets played early in the game, the rest of the Druid's Nature spells will generate a 3/3 Rush minion. The best case scenario is that these new minions help maintain board control. However, they have a dual purpose.

With a lot of 3/3 Rush minions presumably dying, they're going to keep feeding Sire Denathrius. In the late game, he can be combined with Brann Bronzebeard to wipe out the opponent in a single stroke.

(We tried our own Nature Druid deck, if you'd like to check that out below.)

Warshack's Wildseed Hunter

2x (1) Batty Guest

2x (1) Irondeep Trogg

2x (1) Peasant

2x (1) Vicious Slitherspear

2x (2) K9-0tron

2x (2) Quick Shot

2x (2) Spirit Poacher

2x (3) Aimed Shot

2x (3) Ramming Mount

2x (3) Stag Charge

2x (3) Wild Spirits

2x (4) Piercing Shot

1x (4) Twinbow Terrorcoil

1x (5) Ara'lon

1x (5) Barak Kodobane

1x (8) Collateral Damage

Deck ID: AAECAR8E5e8DgckE0+QE+ZIFDdzqA/T2A/f4A8X7A8OABLugBOGkBIiyBL/TBMHjBMzkBNDkBNTkBAA=

Compared to the other classes, the Hunter's Wildsteeds don't look particularly flashy. They do have one thing over that put them ahead of a lot of other decks, though. They strike fast. In fact, if you play Spirit Poacher, Wild Spirits, and Stag Charge early, you're going to take an insurmountable control of the board before your opponent can know what hit them.

The fun in Warshack's deck comes with the potential Collateral Damage finisher, which can put an exclamation point on a deck that hits fast and hits hard.

Dragonrider's Relic Demon Hunter

2x (1) Battlefiend

2x (1) Fury (Rank 1)

2x (1) Peasant

2x (1) Sigil of Alacrity

2x (2) Battleworn Vanguard

2x (2) Bibliomite

2x (2) Chaos Strike

2x (2) Relic of Extinction

2x (2) Spectral Sight

1x (3) Lady S'theno

2x (3) Relic of Phantasms

2x (3) Relic Vault

2x (4) Dispossessed Soul

2x (4) School Teacher

2x (5) Relic of Dimensions

1x (8) Artificer Xy'mox

Deck ID: AAECAea5AwKq3QT7vwQOxuIEquIEsN4Er94EheUE5NAEivcDyZ8Etp8EtKAElrcE9PYDwvED0p8EAA==

The Demon Hunter is a getting a new gimmick for this expansion in the form of Relics. On the surface, they don't look especially remarkable. However, the Relic cards have an interesting trait that they'll buff any future Relics played. Sure, Relic of Phantasms summoning 1/1 minions doesn't sound scary, but by the late game, this thing can summon 8/8s and 9/9s.

Artificer Xy'mox should be the big win condition here. You'd better hope so, anyway, because the Demon Hunter's game is all about speed. If it whiffs, it'll fall into fatigue quickly.

Ozzie's Thief Priest

2x (0) Illuminate

2x (1) Call of the Grave

2x (1) Psychic Conjurer

2x (1) Suspicious Usher

2x (1) The Light! It Burns!

2x (2) Amalgam of the Deep

2x (2) Mysterious Visitor

2x (2) Sketchy Stranger

1x (3) Cathedral of Atonement

2x (3) Copycat

2x (3) Identity Theft

2x (3) Invitation Courier

1x (3) Murloc Holmes

1x (3) The Harvester of Envy

1x (4) Theotar, the Mad Duke

2x (5) Clean the Scene

2x (5) Drakonid Operative

Deck ID: AAECAYCRBQS42QTF5AS/8ASGgwUNhvcDjoEEvp8EorYEssEEktEE8tsE+dsEuNwEutwEkt8Er+0Eh6QFAA==

We're going to end on what's become a tradition, where I reject the pros' decks and substitute my own. I'm not going to pretend my deck is the best. Heck, I'm not even going to claim it's particularly good. I will say, you're going to have some fun with it.

That's because it includes infuriating thievery tools like Copycat, Identity Theft, and Theotar, the Mad Duke, which are cards that specialize in taking cards from your opponent and putting copies of them in your own hand. Oh, and there's my personal favorite, The Harvester of Envy. If you play a card that you copied from your opponent while this guy's in play, you'll also swipe their original card. That's one roundabout way to steal a potential win condition.

What decks are you using for the first day of Hearthstone's Murder at Castle Nathria expansion? Join the conversation and give us your best decks in the comments.