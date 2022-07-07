Evening Reading - July 7, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi dead at age 60
- E3 2023 will be produced by ReedPop
- LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser 2800-piece set coming in October 2022
- Study shows quantum communications across interstellar space could be possible
- Meta Quest users can log in without a Facebook account starting next month
- 343 Industries is rebuilding a playable version of Halo 2's E3 2003 demo
- Red Dead Online to cease new major content updates
- Skull and Bones gameplay showcases ship management, exploration & crafting
- Skull and Bones will feature solo play
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
RIP James Caan
James Caan (1940—2022) pic.twitter.com/gj7XTTjldU— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 7, 2022
What a legendary life and career.
TMNT Perlers
The TMNT: Shredder's Revenge perlers have arrived and they have lived up to the hype! Get your opening bids in on any of these shell shocking perlers! All proceeds support Extra Life!Cowabunga!#extralife #TMNTShreddersRevenge pic.twitter.com/jeXuwJbZyl— RDDP (@RealDealDiPirro) July 7, 2022
Dope art for a great cause.
Going on a Pokemon date
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PAYmQTlk5j— Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) July 7, 2022
If I was a character in the Pokemon universe.
Penguin protest
An aquarium in Japan has changed the diet of its penguins and otters due to rising costs, and the animals are refusing to eat the cheaper fishhttps://t.co/s6tJNfHoKi pic.twitter.com/KNOODHOEm4— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 7, 2022
Stand up for what you believe in!
Bruce vs Mannequin
Well played, Target. pic.twitter.com/WrEhHN2daU— yeah ok (@poutinesmoothie) July 7, 2022
As a former Target employee, I know this probably wasn't intentional, but it's cooler if you imagine it was.
Incredibly satisfying
July 6, 2022
Give this guy a raise just for being insanely cool.
Yum, Arnorl Palmer
July 6, 2022
So refreshing, my favorite!
Supportive partners
When I tell bae I’m real horny #SkullandBones pic.twitter.com/M7wH0KHjqX— Belinda Garcia (@bbcgarcia) July 7, 2022
It's not a Ubisoft event without a horny Belinda tweet.
Incredibly realistic Savathûn cosplay
Savathûn cosplay reveal for Destiny 2 Bungie Day! Thanks to the millions of fans following this project everywhere🥰 #cosplay #ad #destiny2 #thewitchqueen pic.twitter.com/NaUUxL15NP— Willow (@WillowCreativ) July 7, 2022
This is incredibly cool and terrifying at the same time.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
