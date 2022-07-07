Evening Reading - July 7, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

RIP James Caan

What a legendary life and career.

TMNT Perlers

The TMNT: Shredder's Revenge perlers have arrived and they have lived up to the hype! Get your opening bids in on any of these shell shocking perlers! All proceeds support Extra Life!Cowabunga!#extralife #TMNTShreddersRevenge pic.twitter.com/jeXuwJbZyl — RDDP (@RealDealDiPirro) July 7, 2022

Dope art for a great cause.

Going on a Pokemon date

If I was a character in the Pokemon universe.

Penguin protest

An aquarium in Japan has changed the diet of its penguins and otters due to rising costs, and the animals are refusing to eat the cheaper fishhttps://t.co/s6tJNfHoKi pic.twitter.com/KNOODHOEm4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 7, 2022

Stand up for what you believe in!

Bruce vs Mannequin

As a former Target employee, I know this probably wasn't intentional, but it's cooler if you imagine it was.

Incredibly satisfying

Give this guy a raise just for being insanely cool.

Yum, Arnorl Palmer

So refreshing, my favorite!

Supportive partners

When I tell bae I’m real horny #SkullandBones pic.twitter.com/M7wH0KHjqX — Belinda Garcia (@bbcgarcia) July 7, 2022

It's not a Ubisoft event without a horny Belinda tweet.

Incredibly realistic Savathûn cosplay

Savathûn cosplay reveal for Destiny 2 Bungie Day! Thanks to the millions of fans following this project everywhere🥰 #cosplay #ad #destiny2 #thewitchqueen pic.twitter.com/NaUUxL15NP — Willow (@WillowCreativ) July 7, 2022

This is incredibly cool and terrifying at the same time.

