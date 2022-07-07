Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 7, 2022

Let's bid Thursday farewell with a new edition of Evening Reading
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP James Caan

What a legendary life and career.

TMNT Perlers

Dope art for a great cause.

Going on a Pokemon date

If I was a character in the Pokemon universe.

Penguin protest

Stand up for what you believe in!

Bruce vs Mannequin

As a former Target employee, I know this probably wasn't intentional, but it's cooler if you imagine it was.

Incredibly satisfying

Give this guy a raise just for being insanely cool.

Yum, Arnorl Palmer

So refreshing, my favorite!

Supportive partners

It's not a Ubisoft event without a horny Belinda tweet.

Incredibly realistic Savathûn cosplay

This is incredibly cool and terrifying at the same time.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It would make Leia's day if you voted for her on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola