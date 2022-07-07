Meta Quest users can log in without a Facebook account starting next month Meta Quest will soon lift its requirement for users to log into Facebook.

While the Meta Quest (formerly known as the Oculus Quest) is by most accounts an excellent VR device, it’s not without its setbacks. One of the most common criticisms against the VR HMD is that users are required to sign into a Facebook account in order to use it. At long last, parent company Meta will address this issue. Starting next month, Meta Quest users will be able to sign into their device without the need of a Facebook account.

It was announced by Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself that Quest users would soon be able to forget about Facebook when enjoying their VR device. “You won’t need a Facebook account to log into Quest starting next month,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that was shared to the Meta Quest Twitter account. “We’re rolling out new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR headsets instead. This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the metaverse.”

Instead of logging in through Facebook, users will need to create and sign into a Meta account. While there will still be an account sign-in process to using the Meta Quest, users will be able to ditch Facebook entirely. Previously, users had to create or reactivate accounts on the social media platform in order to use the VR device.

©Meta

Meta first announced its plans to eventually do away with the Facebook account requirement for Quest devices back in October of last year. Now, users can rest assured that the change is coming just around the corner. As we await an official date for the change, as well as more information on Meta accounts, stick with us here on Shacknews.