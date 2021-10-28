New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Oculus Quest users will be able to log in without a personal Facebook account

Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the Facebook Connect presentation that the company was working on allowing users to log in to an Oculus Quest headset without a personal Facebook account.

Chris Jarrard
3

During this afternoon’s Facebook Connect 2021 presentation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent some time offering a glimpse into the future of Facebook’s virtual reality plans. While speaking about a push towards getting the global workforce to use Oculus Quest headsets while on the clock, Zuckerberg said that there are plans to allow users to log in to their Quests without a personal Facebook account.

This story is developing...

