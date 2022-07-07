Study shows quantum communications across interstellar space could be possible Not only is there a potential for us to use quantum communications to send messages across interstellar space, it may also serve as a way for aliens to communicate with us as well.

The concept of life existing elsewhere in the galaxy is fascinating, as is the ongoing, rapid advancement of technology here on planet Earth. Combining the two, it sounds like we may have a promising way to communicate across interstellar space via quantum communications.

As reported by Phys.org, a team of scientists at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Physics and Astronomy “has used mathematical calculations to show that quantum communications across interstellar space should be possible.”

The possibility, as outlined in a paper published to the journal Physical Review D, notes the potential to use quantum communications to open a dialogue with extraterrestrial beings. Not only that, but also the possibility of those same beings using quantum communications to communicate with us as well.

“To find out, they used math that describes that movement of X-rays across a medium, such as those that travel between the stars. More specifically, they looked to see if their calculations could show the degree of decoherence that might occur during such a journey,” the Phys.org article reads.



“Prior research has shown that the space between the stars is pretty clean. But is it clean enough for quantum communications? The math shows that it is. Space is so clean, in fact, that X-ray photos could travel hundreds of thousands of light years without becoming subject to decoherence — and that includes gravitational interference from astrophysical bodies.”

Not only is quantum communications a way for us to send messages, the scientists also remarked that optical and microwave bands could work equally well. Furthermore, it’s suggested that quantum teleportation across interstellar space should also be possible.

All in all, the news is exciting, and we look forward to learning more as the matter continues to be studied. Whether our communications can be picked up, or whether we’re able to pick up chatter from elsewhere, it sounds like these developments in quantum communication may be able to bring us one step closer to verifying the existence of life elsewhere in the galaxy.

For more on the subject, be sure to read through the full article from Phys.org.