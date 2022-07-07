Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Study shows quantum communications across interstellar space could be possible

Not only is there a potential for us to use quantum communications to send messages across interstellar space, it may also serve as a way for aliens to communicate with us as well.
The concept of life existing elsewhere in the galaxy is fascinating, as is the ongoing, rapid advancement of technology here on planet Earth. Combining the two, it sounds like we may have a promising way to communicate across interstellar space via quantum communications.

As reported by Phys.org, a team of scientists at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Physics and Astronomy “has used mathematical calculations to show that quantum communications across interstellar space should be possible.”

The possibility, as outlined in a paper published to the journal Physical Review D, notes the potential to use quantum communications to open a dialogue with extraterrestrial beings. Not only that, but also the possibility of those same beings using quantum communications to communicate with us as well.

Study shows quantum communications across interstellar space could be possible
© Hello Games

Not only is quantum communications a way for us to send messages, the scientists also remarked that optical and microwave bands could work equally well. Furthermore, it’s suggested that quantum teleportation across interstellar space should also be possible.

All in all, the news is exciting, and we look forward to learning more as the matter continues to be studied. Whether our communications can be picked up, or whether we’re able to pick up chatter from elsewhere, it sounds like these developments in quantum communication may be able to bring us one step closer to verifying the existence of life elsewhere in the galaxy.

For more on the subject, be sure to read through the full article from Phys.org. And if you're in a space exploration mood, also check out our Starfield coverage including how the game features over 1,000 explorable planets

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

    July 7, 2022 9:55 AM

    Study shows quantum communications across interstellar space could be possible

      July 7, 2022 10:39 AM

      Fire up the Ansible, we've got dirty Formics to kill.

      July 7, 2022 10:45 AM

      Yuuup. We are such infants when it comes to physics, especially the quantum realm. So much more is possible than we could even begin to understand. I'd bet everything on it.

        July 7, 2022 11:19 AM

        we had a thread awhile back about how despite ancient mesoamerica being home to many advanced civilizations, the wheel wasn't very common. We discussed how a lack of pack animals (converting power into motion) and rugged terrain (application of motion as utility/functionality) meant that wheel technology was limited to that of children's toys. It has me thinking about what sort of inventions are literally within our current ability to create but do not exist because they are not useful to us right now or they are limited to entertainment/curiosities. With regards to utility, I think as we continue to make strides in miniaturizing technology and unlocking the human mind, plus all the mysteries the new telescopes will open up new ideas. Perhaps once we learn to "flatten the hill" obscuring utility, we can start to use the "wheel" that's hiding in plain sight to revolutionize our progress as a species once more.

      July 7, 2022 10:54 AM

      Don’t you first need something on the other end for that to work? Like you’d need a quantum computer say here and one there and then they can communicate because they will know Evers being said.

      I don’t see how extraterrestrials would do that unless they happened to have a quantum device if their own in the right spots looking for our communication and they be able to understand what it even means.

        July 7, 2022 11:04 AM

        I look forward to the Earth-Moon, Earth-Mars, and Moon-Mars ansible relays.

      July 7, 2022 11:13 AM

      I don't understand. Is this saying you can transmit information with quantum entanglement faster than light? Or is it just saying that there's enough empty space that non-FTL communication can span incredible distances and still be readable?

        July 7, 2022 11:17 AM

        Later: Over the past several years, scientists have been investigating the possibility of using quantum communications as a highly secure form of message transmission. Prior research has shown that it would be nearly impossible to intercept such messages without detection. In this new effort, the researchers wondered if similar types of communications might be possible across interstellar space.

          July 7, 2022 11:20 AM

          That's what I thought, which seems much less consequential for both attempting communication with other species or communicating with our own across vast distances.

            July 7, 2022 11:25 AM

            I’m not sure why we’d use this over radio waves which are the speed of light and the data in it can be encrypted.

      July 7, 2022 11:22 AM

      This is a bit over my head but I think it's cool that Shacknews is putting out articles like this

