Weekend Discussion - June 11, 2022

You know what time it is! Join us for Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
1

What a week it has been in the gaming world! With major showcases happening including more this weekend and our own E6 event happening next week, there's still plenty to look forward to and talk about. Let's dive into some high points with this week's Weekend Discussion!

Summer Game Fest brought plenty of excitement and I want to take a moment to show some love to our awesome team including Greg & Ozzie, who hit the event in-person to cover all the awesome games and grab some hands-on time with titles like Street Fighter 6!

E6 is only a few days away and there's plenty of reasons to get excited! Check out our new trailer for E6 as we bring you twice the amount of Es as E3 easily!

Rodney had a great conversation with the MultiVersus devs about the emphasis on 2v2 gameplay and more. Check out the vid below! 

And Now...The Internet.

Pride Month is going strong and Xbox is committing to the LGBTQIA+ community in a new way with a special controller. What do you think? The amount of flags are a bit much to me design wise but I do appreciate the effort on display here. Microsoft has confirmed this item will also be around year-round so it is not a gmmick ending July 1st. 

Netflix Geeked Week had plenty to show off this week but I was actually impressed by the first trailer for the Predator prequel, PREY, coming to Hulu on August 5th. Check it out below.

An awesome looking indie fighting game was shown off during the Black Voices in Gaming Showcase earlier in the week. I'm really excited so see more of 5 Force Fighters in action! 

Things get weird in those bottomless pits...

With a special Final Fantasy 7 showcase coming next week to celebrate it's 25th aniversary, it was awesome seeing Jahara Jayde's Tifa cosplay reach new levels on my feed.

Ok, this week's feel good moment comes from a wrestling club. I wish I had this kind of club in middle school, heck even high school growing up! Love to see it. 

Weekend Vibes

I did not see a Pharrell drop in the cards but here we are. The visuals are wild for this one and carry this a bit for me but Tyler came with the heat on this beat too. Enjoy!

Hit-Boy and Dom dropped the kind of track that makes it onto the ride playlist. Sounds like summer and Dom hit's a flow that works well over the production. Cruising to this with the windows down is a must. 

Thanks for joining me for another awesome edition of Weekend Discussion. It's a great time to be a gamer and next week will be an awesome time to be a Shacknews reader as we put out 72+ hours of amazing content for Shacknews E6 2022! Got a few mins? Check out some cute animals on our free app Shackpets to make your weekend even better! See you next week.

Community Manager
Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Hello, Meet Lola