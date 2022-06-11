Weekend Discussion - June 11, 2022

What a week it has been in the gaming world! With major showcases happening including more this weekend and our own E6 event happening next week, there's still plenty to look forward to and talk about. Let's dive into some high points with this week's Weekend Discussion!

Summer Game Fest brought plenty of excitement and I want to take a moment to show some love to our awesome team including Greg & Ozzie, who hit the event in-person to cover all the awesome games and grab some hands-on time with titles like Street Fighter 6!

Day 1 of #SummerGameFest is complete! It was great hanging out with @Ozz_Mejia! Looking forward to teaming up with him tomorrow! @shacknews pic.twitter.com/WVuqFogmL7 — Greg Burke (@GregBurke85) June 11, 2022

You can check out some of the fighting game fun below from the show floor.

Thirsty for more Chun Li action in the new #StreetFighter6?



Check out some of her gameplay AND command list 👀 live from the #SummerGameFest show floor. pic.twitter.com/ao9k2NnDuQ — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 10, 2022

Read the staff's favorite games and moments from Summer Game Fest right here. In Case You Missed It... Speaking of Street Fighter, Rodney had some comments about the new commentary feature during this week's episode of WWES.

E6 is only a few days away and there's plenty of reasons to get excited! Check out our new trailer for E6 as we bring you twice the amount of Es as E3 easily!

Rodney had a great conversation with the MultiVersus devs about the emphasis on 2v2 gameplay and more. Check out the vid below!

And Now...The Internet.

Pride Month is going strong and Xbox is committing to the LGBTQIA+ community in a new way with a special controller. What do you think? The amount of flags are a bit much to me design wise but I do appreciate the effort on display here. Microsoft has confirmed this item will also be around year-round so it is not a gmmick ending July 1st.

Our Pride controller features 34 flags representing the many LGBTQIA+ communities! 🏳️‍🏳️‍🌈



Meet some of the amazing people who inspired the design and learn what each flag means here: https://t.co/s3c6bp9ZhL pic.twitter.com/xQ99z5WpKg — Xbox (@Xbox) June 8, 2022

Netflix Geeked Week had plenty to show off this week but I was actually impressed by the first trailer for the Predator prequel, PREY, coming to Hulu on August 5th. Check it out below.

An awesome looking indie fighting game was shown off during the Black Voices in Gaming Showcase earlier in the week. I'm really excited so see more of 5 Force Fighters in action!

The newest build of #5FF is here with new combat mechanics to flesh out how you throw hands:



2 Clash systems(Normal and Force), Focus Lights, Damage by Focus and more!



If you’d like to get your hands on 5 Force Fighters our Paetron it’s linked in the thread pic.twitter.com/xMjvBPhErD — KaizenCreed (@KaizenCreed) June 2, 2022

Things get weird in those bottomless pits...

why doesn't invincibility work on bottomless pits pic.twitter.com/dncNBsBwRJ — David (@Hoolopee) June 6, 2022

Speaking of Crash Bandicoot, he's been busy apparently.

Sorry, was just looking for my keys 🔑 https://t.co/sPB3gDZlze — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 10, 2022

With a special Final Fantasy 7 showcase coming next week to celebrate it's 25th aniversary, it was awesome seeing Jahara Jayde's Tifa cosplay reach new levels on my feed.

ME + TIFA + THIS FILTER 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/cEWBK8UKaQ — 🔴LIVE NOW- Jahara Jayde (@JaharaJayde) June 7, 2022

Ok, this week's feel good moment comes from a wrestling club. I wish I had this kind of club in middle school, heck even high school growing up! Love to see it.

The Wrestling Club is in complete awe of this 5 star classic. Their reactions are priceless. @ShawnMichaels vs. @undertaker in the first ever ‘Hell in a Cell’ match at Bad Blood: In Your House. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1g0zFZjHVv — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) June 8, 2022

Weekend Vibes

I did not see a Pharrell drop in the cards but here we are. The visuals are wild for this one and carry this a bit for me but Tyler came with the heat on this beat too. Enjoy!

Hit-Boy and Dom dropped the kind of track that makes it onto the ride playlist. Sounds like summer and Dom hit's a flow that works well over the production. Cruising to this with the windows down is a must.

Thanks for joining me for another awesome edition of Weekend Discussion. It's a great time to be a gamer and next week will be an awesome time to be a Shacknews reader as we put out 72+ hours of amazing content for Shacknews E6 2022! Got a few mins? Check out some cute animals on our free app Shackpets to make your weekend even better! See you next week.