Netflix Geeked Week 2022 Games Showcase: All news & trailers Here's everything that Netflix revealed during the Geeked Week Games Showcase.

Netflix has been putting a strong priority on video games lately. From shows and movies based on games to games based on their original programming, Netflix is clearly looking to plant its flag in the video game world. During the Geeked Week Games Showcase, the studio showed off a plethora of upcoming projects, let's take a look at them.

These are all of the announcements and trailers shown during the Netflix Geeked Week 2022 Games Showcase.

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dragon Age: Absolution is an upcoming anime based on the hit video game franchise and we got a reveal trailer during Geeked Week.

Tekken: Bloodline

Tekken is also getting the anime treatment with Tekken: Bloodline. The announcement trailer gives us a glimpse at the fighting game come to life as a show.

The Queen's Gambit Chess

The Queen's Gambit is getting a video game adaptation with, well, a chess game! Take a look at The Queen's Gambit Chess

The Cuphead Show Season 2

During the showcase, Netflix announced that The Cuphead Show Season 2 will be released on August 19, 2022 with this new trailer.

Lucky Luna

Lucky Luna is a new platformer inspired by Japanese folklore that will be free for Netflix subscribers.

Desta: The Memories Between

Netflix will be adding a turn-based strategy title to its gaming line-up with Desta: The Memories Between.

Poinpy

Poinpy is a new platformer on mobile devices that's published by Netflix. In a bit of a surprise, the game is out now.

Those are all of the announcements and trailers from the Netflix Geeked Week Showcase. For more of the latest gaming news this week, stick with Shacknews.