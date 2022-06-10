Weekend PC Download Deals for June 10: GOG.com Summer Sale begins

As we get farther into summer, the big summer sales are about to begin. The first major one is already underway, as GOG.com has gotten off and running with over 3,500 deals. This includes discounts on new, classic, and hard-to-find digital games.
Over on Steam, Xbox and Bethesda are preparing for Sunday's showcase. That means you can find the top Xbox and Bethesda titles on PC on sale right now. Meanwhile, the Humble Store is continuing its Pride season sale, while also adding a new Capcom bundle. Plus, don't forget the Epic MEGA Sale, which is happening for one more week!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
The Epic Mega Sale has begun! Everyone who has an Epic account can find a 25% off Epic Coupon available for use throughout the sale. This will stack onto your entire purchase and applies to discounted games. The Epic Mega Sale will last until June 16 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.
- Maneater - FREE until 6/16
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $39.59 (34% off)
- Weird West - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $9.99 (60% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Road 96 - $13.97 (30% off)
- The Big Con - $8.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $17.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.99 (60% off)
- What the Golf? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2022.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: River City Girls, The Mummy Demastered, Dishonored Definitive Edition, A Musical Story, Barotrauma, Quest Hunter, Pile Up! Box by Box, Horde Core, Golf with Your Friends, Partisans 1941, Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Escapists 2, Supraland, Biped, and Ancient Enemy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Epic] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $28.79 (52% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.95 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $38.19 (24% off)
- Team17 Publisher Sale
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $23.28 (42% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $17.38 (57% off)
- Yoku's Island Express [Steam] - $3.46 (83% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $8.68 (65% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $5.41 (78% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Team17 Publisher Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.79 (57% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.19 (55% off)
- Destroy All Humans [Steam] - $19.99 (33% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $27.53 (54% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.68 (58% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Epic] - $43.99 (27% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.99 (73% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $9.99 (78% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (78% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Chorus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $19.79 (67% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $13.99 (65% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $15.99 (20% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.19 (30% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.16 (67% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $2.99 (80% off)
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection - $1.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- There are over 3,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.49 (27% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.69 (36% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.32 (83% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $14.09 (91% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Star Wars: Squadrons, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, Call of the Sea, Gamedec, Pumpkin Jack, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, I Am Fish, and SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Bionic Commando and Strider. Pay $10 or more to also receive Ultra Street Fighter 4, DMC: Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Street Fighter 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Devil May Cry HD Collection, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Cities: Skylines. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, After Dark, Snowfall, and Content Creator Pack: Art Deco DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Relaxation Station, Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings, Natural Disasters, Rock City Radio, Mass Transit, Concerts, Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and All That Jazz DLC packs and expansions. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Country Road Radio, Parklife, Synthetic Dawn Radio, Industries, Campus Radio, Deep Focus Radio, Content Creator Pack: Universal City, Campus, Downtown Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center, Coast to Coast Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan, Sunset Harbor, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers, and Content Creator Pack: Train Stations DLC and expansions. These activate on Steam.
- Nobody Saves the World [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Season of Pride 2022
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- If Found [Steam] - $6.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $7.79 (40% off)
- Monster Prom [Steam] - $3.71 (69% off)
- 2064: Read Only Memories [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Season of Price Sale. Portions of your purchase from this sale will go towards The Trevor Project.
- Card & Puzzle Sale
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Baba Is You [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Superliminal [Epic] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Witness [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Card & Puzzle Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Origin
- Classics Sale
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $6.99 (65% off)
- Crysis Trilogy - $16.66 (67% off)
- Need for Speed Rivals Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- SimCity Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Medal of Honor - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Classics Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Premium Games Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $69.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $16.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $71.99 (40% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Premium Games Sale.
Steam
- Xbox + Bethesda Showcase Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $40.19 (33% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox + Bethesda Showcase 2022.
- Electronic Arts End of Spring Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $13.99 (80% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 3 - $17.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts End of Spring Sale.
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/12)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass - $28.49 (59% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - $10.04 (33% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Anacrusis [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- STRIDE [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Vampyr - $7.99 (80% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $16.49 (67% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 10: GOG.com Summer Sale begins