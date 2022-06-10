Weekend PC Download Deals for June 10: GOG.com Summer Sale begins

As we get farther into summer, the big summer sales are about to begin. The first major one is already underway, as GOG.com has gotten off and running with over 3,500 deals. This includes discounts on new, classic, and hard-to-find digital games.

Over on Steam, Xbox and Bethesda are preparing for Sunday's showcase. That means you can find the top Xbox and Bethesda titles on PC on sale right now. Meanwhile, the Humble Store is continuing its Pride season sale, while also adding a new Capcom bundle. Plus, don't forget the Epic MEGA Sale, which is happening for one more week!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

The Epic Mega Sale has begun! Everyone who has an Epic account can find a 25% off Epic Coupon available for use throughout the sale. This will stack onto your entire purchase and applies to discounted games. The Epic Mega Sale will last until June 16 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: River City Girls, The Mummy Demastered, Dishonored Definitive Edition, A Musical Story, Barotrauma, Quest Hunter, Pile Up! Box by Box, Horde Core, Golf with Your Friends, Partisans 1941, Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Escapists 2, Supraland, Biped, and Ancient Enemy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Star Wars: Squadrons, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, Call of the Sea, Gamedec, Pumpkin Jack, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, I Am Fish, and SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Bionic Commando and Strider. Pay $10 or more to also receive Ultra Street Fighter 4, DMC: Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Street Fighter 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Devil May Cry HD Collection, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Cities: Skylines. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, After Dark, Snowfall, and Content Creator Pack: Art Deco DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Relaxation Station, Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings, Natural Disasters, Rock City Radio, Mass Transit, Concerts, Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and All That Jazz DLC packs and expansions. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Country Road Radio, Parklife, Synthetic Dawn Radio, Industries, Campus Radio, Deep Focus Radio, Content Creator Pack: Universal City, Campus, Downtown Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center, Coast to Coast Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan, Sunset Harbor, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers, and Content Creator Pack: Train Stations DLC and expansions. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.