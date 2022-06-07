Evening Reading - June 7, 2022

Good evening, folks. Hope your day was solid and that your night is going well. Let's officially close out our day of posting with a new edition of Evening Reading.
- Battlefield 2042 Season 1 reaches Exposure as it hits Zero Hour
- Valorant update 4.11 patch notes let you mute your team in the clutch
- Square Enix walks back blockchain investment from Eidos & Crystal Dynamics sale
- iOS 16 beta testers discover Switch controller support
- Knuckles teased in Sonic Frontiers animated prologue
- Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.2 patch notes buff Titan and Warlock Solar 3.0
- Kojima Productions next game may be called Overdose
- E3 to return in 2023 as 'digital and an in-person event'
- GameStop employees at Nebraska store walk out, tell customers to shop elsewhere
- GameStop (GME) posts NFT Marketplace Creator application form
No, there isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency
There isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic's lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 6, 2022
Epic Games probably isn't the company to piss off here.
Return of the King of the Hill of the Rings
Return of the King of the Hill of the Rings: pic.twitter.com/Jh070fRDt7— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) June 6, 2022
A mash-up we didn't know we needed.
Viral marketing for The Boys Season 3
This truck just drove past me in Tokyo. Amazing advertising @PrimeVideo 👏👏 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/p577zLzNoN— Dominic Hill (@MrHillEdu) June 6, 2022
Marketing team gets an A+.
The Crazy Frog Twitter account is unhinged
June 6, 2022
Anything to say about this one, Mr. Musk?
First look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
*snap snap*
Keep a safe distance from the monkey cage
June 7, 2022
Classic instance someone f***ing around and very quickly finding out.
A goat-shaped robot in Japan
ICYMI: A goat-shaped robot developed by Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries, is hoping to support farming or forestry industries in the country by helping people move heavy loads pic.twitter.com/7H8YQtrIVO— Reuters (@Reuters) June 6, 2022
We sure this isn't from Death Stranding?
Happy birthday Allen Iverson!
Certified bucket.@alleniverson turns 47 today 🎉 pic.twitter.com/VZ1EsWL2C2— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2022
AI changed the game.
