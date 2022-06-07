Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 7, 2022

Let's bring Tuesday to a close with some Evening Reading action.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, folks. Hope your day was solid and that your night is going well. Let's officially close out our day of posting with a new edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

No, there isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency

Epic Games probably isn't the company to piss off here.

Return of the King of the Hill of the Rings

A mash-up we didn't know we needed.

Viral marketing for The Boys Season 3

Marketing team gets an A+.

The Crazy Frog Twitter account is unhinged

Anything to say about this one, Mr. Musk?

First look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

*snap snap*

Keep a safe distance from the monkey cage

Classic instance someone f***ing around and very quickly finding out.

A goat-shaped robot in Japan

We sure this isn't from Death Stranding?

Happy birthday Allen Iverson!

AI changed the game.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

