Evening Reading - June 7, 2022

No, there isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency

There isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic's lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 6, 2022

Epic Games probably isn't the company to piss off here.

Return of the King of the Hill of the Rings

Return of the King of the Hill of the Rings: pic.twitter.com/Jh070fRDt7 — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) June 6, 2022

A mash-up we didn't know we needed.

Viral marketing for The Boys Season 3

This truck just drove past me in Tokyo. Amazing advertising @PrimeVideo 👏👏 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/p577zLzNoN — Dominic Hill (@MrHillEdu) June 6, 2022

Marketing team gets an A+.

The Crazy Frog Twitter account is unhinged

Anything to say about this one, Mr. Musk?

First look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

*snap snap*

Keep a safe distance from the monkey cage

Classic instance someone f***ing around and very quickly finding out.

A goat-shaped robot in Japan

ICYMI: A goat-shaped robot developed by Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries, is hoping to support farming or forestry industries in the country by helping people move heavy loads pic.twitter.com/7H8YQtrIVO — Reuters (@Reuters) June 6, 2022

We sure this isn't from Death Stranding?

Happy birthday Allen Iverson!

AI changed the game.

