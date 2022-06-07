Knuckles teased in Sonic Frontiers animated prologue An animated prologue to Sonic Frontiers will spotlight Knuckles the Echidna.

With audiences recently getting the first look at Sonic Frontiers, there have been a lot of questions and concerns. One of which being the whereabouts of Sonic’s iconic sidekicks Tails and Knuckles. While we still haven’t seen any sign of them in the upcoming open-world game, an animated prologue will feature at least one member of the team. Knuckles will be included in Sonic Frontiers Prologue, which will be released prior to the game.

Sega revealed Sonic Frontiers Prologue during the Sonic Central presentation on June 7, 2022. This animated prologue will be released later this year and will set the stage for the events of the latest Sonic adventure. While there is still very little known about the story, a teaser image provides us with some clues. We see Knuckles the Echidna standing atop an ancient structure in front of a massive chaos emerald. The surrounding area is filled with mountains and forested areas, similar to the environments we’ve seen in Sonic Frontiers.

This is the first we’ve seen of Knuckles in the timeline of Sonic Frontiers. Here’s hoping that the prologue will explain his (as well as Tails’) whereabouts during the events of the game. Of course, fans will likely be hoping that the sidekicks show up as playable characters at some point during the game. At the very least, the animated prologue will shed more light on the story in Sonic Frontiers, which remains shrouded in mystery.

Sonic Frontiers Prologue will be released later this year, prior to the launch of Sonic Frontiers. During the Sonic Central event, we got another glimpse at combat in Frontiers, particularly a boss battle reminiscent of Sonic Colors. For more news in the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, stick with us here on Shacknews.