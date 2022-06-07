GameStop (GME) posts NFT Marketplace Creator application form GameStop's NFT Marketplace is about to launch, and the company is calling on all creators to apply soon.

GameStop's NFT Marketplace is launching soon according to the company, and the video game retailer put out a call to action today for aspiring creators.

Calling our community, and creators of all sorts 📢

The GameStop NFT Marketplace is almost here, and we are onboarding creators.

Whether you’re an artist, game dev, or meme lord - if you’ve got the goods, we want to see! Please apply here:https://t.co/7iwW4urN2y — GameStopNFT (@GameStopNFT) June 7, 2022

GameStop's NFT Twitter account also let a user know that "we're getting lots of applications. Our team is getting to them as quickly as possible!" The Creator sign-up form asks people to describe themselves as either an independent artist, game dev, meme lord, or other creator. The application also requests that users submit an example of a past NFT project they have worked on.

The GameStop (GME) daily chart highlights the wild ride of the past few years at the embattled video game retailer.

There's been a lot of GameStop news in the past week, with shareholders approving the upcoming stock split and the company reporting a Q1 2022 revenue beat. The company even began sending corporate employees to work in retail stores to experience what their retail workers go through on any given day. It's not all sunshine and kitten farts at GameStop, as employees at a Nebraska store recently walked out citing unreasonable management expectations.

Some other interesting bits of information regarding the company's stock are widespread reports of borrowing interest rates on GME short positions skyrocketing. My own broker, Etrade, has not had any shares available to borrow for the past few days. Many shareholders believe that another bout of extreme volatility is heading to GameStop's stock in the coming weeks. With over 56 million shares voting in last week's annual meeting, it seems abundantly clear that the individual retail investor movement that began on r/WallStreetBets and has continued across the Internet has actually taken over GameStop's float. Power to the players, indeed.

For now, many aspiring NFT creators are lining up to join the latest marketplace to enter the arena. Only time will tell just how much power will go to the creators or if this whole GameStop NFT marketplace will be dead on arrival as the cryptocurrencies struggle to find any footing in the ongoing bear market.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options