GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings and revenue expectations

GameStop will report its Q1 2022 earnings results on June 1, 2022. We have compiled the estimates and expectations for the video game retailer right here. Shares of GameStop have had a volatile first five months of 2022, but only time will tell if the stock is still heading to the moon or not. Please take a look at all of the important metrics and information to pay attention to when GameStop's Q1 2022 earnings release comes out.

GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings and revenue Wall Street expectations

Earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations

Wall Street high EPS estimate: loss of $0.25/share

Wall Street mean EPS estimate: loss of $1.45/share

Wall Street low EPS estimate: loss of $2.49/share

Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: loss of $1.37/share

EPS whisper number: There was no whisper number available at the time this article was published.

Wall Street Mean EPS of a loss of $1.45/share Which would be 222% increase from the Q1 2021 loss of $0.45/share



Revenue (sales) expectations

Wall Street high revenue estimate: $1.4 billion

Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $1.3 billion

Wall Street low revenue estimate: $1.2 billion

Wall Street mean revenue of $1.3 billion Which would flat from Q1 2021 revenues of $1.3 billion



This data was compiled from information on etrade.com and earningswhispers.com.

Some interesting data points to note from Wall Street's expectations for GameStop's Q1 2022 results include the very wide array of EPS estimates and the lack of a whisper number. Not a single analyst expects GameStop to report a profit for Q1 2022. It also appears that our friends at Earnings Whispers have just given up on trying to predict GME results, but we will keep an eye on their site tomorrow. GameStop (GME) short interest sits at around 22% according to Yahoo Finance, but many investors believe some games are being played with the share float and hedge fund disclosures. The stock is still classified as "Hard-to-Borrow" with estimated borrowing rates jumping at many different brokers.

GameStop's NFT Marketplace is set to launch sometime in the next few months.

As always, we will wait for the actual financial results to be posted by GameStop before we make any judgements. The stock has caught a bid lately, with the release of the GameStop Wallet Chrome extension and murmurs of an imminent launch of the NFT Marketplace.

We will be streaming the GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings conference call on our Shacknews Twitch channel, so be sure to give us a follow to be notified when we go live.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options