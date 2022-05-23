Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings release date set for June 1

GameStop has announced its Q1 2022 earnings release for next week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Earnings reports are a key piece of the financial news cycle. So much of the decisions made on the corporate level are influenced by how a company performs throughout the financial quarters. It also helps keep shareholders informed on the businesses they invest in. With that in mind, GameStop (GME) has announced that it will be sharing its latest quarterly results, for Q1 2022, next week on June 1.

GameStop (GME) announced the date for its Q1 2022 earnings in a press release on its official website. The earnings will be released after the markets close on June 1, so expect to see the earnings report roughly around 4 p.m. ET. With this being the Q1 2022 earnings report, we can expect to read a bunch about the gaming retailer’s financial performance over the first few months of the calendar year, as well as guidance on what it expects in Q2.

Following the release of the Q1 2022 earnings report, GameStop will be holding an earnings call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on June 1. Here, executives at the company will dig into the different aspects of the earnings report. They’ll also field questions from investors with a Q&A segment. While it’s not guaranteed, we tend to get tidbits of news announcements during these calls, so you can bet we’ll be paying close attention.

Interestingly enough, the release of GameStop’s (GME) Q1 2022 earnings report comes just one day before its annual shareholders meeting on June 2. This sure is no coincidence, and the report itself will likely be a key point of discussion at the meeting.

We’re just over a week away from the release of GameStop Q1 2022 earnings report. As always, you can count on Shacknews to deliver any major GME news that comes out in the report.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola