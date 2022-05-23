GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings release date set for June 1 GameStop has announced its Q1 2022 earnings release for next week.

Earnings reports are a key piece of the financial news cycle. So much of the decisions made on the corporate level are influenced by how a company performs throughout the financial quarters. It also helps keep shareholders informed on the businesses they invest in. With that in mind, GameStop (GME) has announced that it will be sharing its latest quarterly results, for Q1 2022, next week on June 1.

GameStop (GME) announced the date for its Q1 2022 earnings in a press release on its official website. The earnings will be released after the markets close on June 1, so expect to see the earnings report roughly around 4 p.m. ET. With this being the Q1 2022 earnings report, we can expect to read a bunch about the gaming retailer’s financial performance over the first few months of the calendar year, as well as guidance on what it expects in Q2.

Following the release of the Q1 2022 earnings report, GameStop will be holding an earnings call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on June 1. Here, executives at the company will dig into the different aspects of the earnings report. They’ll also field questions from investors with a Q&A segment. While it’s not guaranteed, we tend to get tidbits of news announcements during these calls, so you can bet we’ll be paying close attention.

Interestingly enough, the release of GameStop’s (GME) Q1 2022 earnings report comes just one day before its annual shareholders meeting on June 2. This sure is no coincidence, and the report itself will likely be a key point of discussion at the meeting.

We’re just over a week away from the release of GameStop Q1 2022 earnings report. As always, you can count on Shacknews to deliver any major GME news that comes out in the report.