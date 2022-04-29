How to apply to the GameStop (GME) NFT marketplace's $100 million IMX Grant Program GameStop and ImmutableX are ramping up their NFT marketplace efforts and letting early adopters know how they can sign up for the $100 million grant program.

GameStop is preparing for their upcoming NFT marketplace launch and has updated the website with an FAQ about how to apply to the Immutable X $100 Grant Fund Program. The companies are joining forces to provide some seed funding for the early NFT projects to be showcased on their new platform.

GameStop has created a new page for information on their $100M Grant Program with Immutable.



Our friends over at GMEdd.com noticed the updated FAQ on GameStop's NFT marketplace website last night. Some interesting things about the new page include a more targeted description of who should apply that includes outreach for AAA video game studios and publishers. With Ubisoft and Square Enix making some statements in support of NFTs, they could be two companies eligible for a grant. That would certainly make the financial risk less of an issue for established gaming companies, but there is the obvious backlash from the ever-powerful "gamer discourse."

GameStop's NFT Marketplace landing page features an astronaut with a moon in the background.

How to apply to the $100 million GameStop IMX Grant Program

Here's all of the important information from GameStop's NFT Marketplace FAQ:

How to apply?

We recommend that your application:

Is clear and concise; bullet points are preferred

Explicit about how your offering will benefit the GameStop/Immutable X NFT marketplace and community

Includes meaningful statistics to support your growth

Uses precise technical milestones and expected timelines

Who should apply?

We are empowering studios, developers, publishers and content creators with IMX Grants. The types of projects we’re supporting include:

Metaverses attached to established brand partners and content creators

Game developers with launched games and incredible traction

AAA studios/publishers looking to launch NFTs with their IP

Prominent content producers and artists launching their next collection

eSports companies and leading players entering the space

Leading brands open to exploring the NFT market

Influencers and celebrities seeking to become ambassadors for our platform

New technologies that may benefit our platform or ecosystem

Grant scope

The scope of the IMX Grants Program is dependent on the partner, and may include funding, feedback on delivered milestones, potential partner introductions, limited technical support, and/or marketing and design support.

Grant process

Application: Immutable X will be evaluating the information you provide, with a particular emphasis on how this would benefit the platform and our communities. The clearer your information, the faster the review can be completed.

Application Review, Decision and Follow Up: Immutable X will review all applications on a rolling basis, determine if more information is required, and then potentially schedule an introductory call. An internal review process with team interviews will then occur with the review committee. Applicants will be notified via email of whether their proposal has been accepted or not. If a proposal is selected to receive a grant, the Immutable X team will follow-up to review specific details around timelines and payment schedules. After a grant has been awarded, the team will be in touch as needed regarding further support, and milestone check-ins.

Coming soon

Immutable X is a leading layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution that is coming soon to the GameStop NFT marketplace. Immutable X is bringing millions of world-class gaming assets to the GameStop NFT marketplace and offers 100% gas free and carbon neutral minting and trading to users! Apply for the grant today and give your players access to the future of gaming!

There is still no release date for the GameStop NFT Marketplace, but it is very clear that all partners are gearing up for a launch. The marketplace beta has been live for several weeks, and some shareholders are even already on the platform. It remains to be seen if the platform will launch ahead of the GME shareholder meeting, so keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the latest GameStop news as it breaks.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options