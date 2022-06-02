GameStop (GME) is sending corporate employees to work a day in retail stores Several corporate GameStop employees have reported being sent out to their local retail stores to work a shift alongside hourly employees.

GameStop has pursued an aggressive transformation of its business to try to better prepare for a future in which retail plays less of a role in its overall success or failure. That doesn’t mean GameStop retail is going away anytime soon though. Brick and mortar retail stores are still up and running and don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. What’s more, GameStop seems to be using them to give corporate employees a better feel of what hourly employees have to deal with on a regular basis. GameStop corporate employees have recently reported being sent out to work a shift in the retail stores.

This report comes from GameStop Senior Community Manager Rukari Austin, who claims to have been sent out to a store for work.

“I don’t mean film,” Austin claimed in his tweet. “I mean I am working retail again for the first time in more than 15 years.”

GameStop corporate employee tweets suggest that the company may ask them to work a retail store shift to keep them aware of what it's like to be retail employee at the company.

Another Twitter user responded in saying that GameStop Principal Engineer Jordan Holberg was also apparently sent out to work a retail shift recently, to which Austin responded that it’s likely a company initiative to ensure corporate employees understand what the retail workers have to deal with and aren’t completely detached from that side of the business.

“Yeah, I think they want to make sure we — as corporate employees — understand the employees on the retail side, our customers, their needs, and the general experience,” Austin replied.

Indeed, in an age where it often looks like executives are out of touch with those down the ladder in a company, GameStop’s effort to keep executives aware of retail employees and their day-to-day shifts and issues seems admirable. With the company having used the stock short squeeze to give itself new life, stay tuned as we continue to cover GME news and updates.