GameStop employees at Nebraska store walk out, tell customers to shop elsewhere Former GameStop workers left a letter citing poor management as their reason for quitting.

Although GameStop has been seeing wonderful days in regards to its stock, it’s not all good news for the folks working on the retail level at GameStop stores. There have been reports of mismanagement at some retail locations, and now a store in Nebraska saw its staff walk out and quit together. The former workers left behind a letter that listed poor management as their reason for leaving, and encouraged shoppers to take their business elsewhere.

The walking out of GameStop employees at a store in Nebraska took place recently and was originally reported by Kotaku. The workers left behind a letter that was photographed and posted to reddit by u/ponycorn69.

We regret to inform you that we all quit. Our District Manager has no respect for us as employees or as human beings. We have been told by our district manager that we were supposed to have had this store achieving sales quotas and running perfectly 6 months ago. Which was 3 months before a lot of us even got hired. Unfortunately, despite the staff’s best efforts, we are not god.

The letter goes on to list three nearby alternatives for video game shopping, so that customers can still find the products they’re looking for. The letter encourages them to “spend [their] money at an establishment that respects its employees.” Kotaku spoke with the store’s former manager Frank Maurer who told the outlet that he was having trouble sleeping and lost interest in games as a result of the stress he was under from his superiors at GameStop.

Allegations of mistreatment and poor management are certainly not new for GameStop, but it’s not often that you see workers band together and walk out in order to protest those issues. GameStop has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but we’ll be sure to update this story if that changes.