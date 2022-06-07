Valorant update 4.11 patch notes let you mute your team in the clutch Valorant update 4.11 includes the new Clutch Mute feature.

Valorant players are familiar with the stress that comes late round when you’re the last one alive, and the entire team is counting on you to clutch the round and secure a win. All of the voices chiming in with advice and criticism can be distracting, so Riot Games has added the Clutch Mute feature, which will let you silence all the noise and focus. It’s a part of Valorant’s 4.11 update, which we’ve got the full patch notes for.

Valorant update 4.11 patch notes

Here are the patch notes for Valorant update 4.11, as shared by Riot Games.

Social Updates

Clutch Mute - You now have the option to mass mute your teammates and/or party members so you can focus during clutch moments!

Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys Press the keybind while in-game to Toggle "ON" the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to Toggle "OFF" When “ON,” you can toggle the mute any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear so you know when it's enabled.



Bugs

Agents

Fixed a bug where Skye would sometimes make an unintended pose, seen in third-person, when holding a gun

Fixed a bug where Jett could reach very faster than intended speeds by using Tailwind in specific locations (aka. “superdash”)

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use weapons earlier than intended when exiting Dimensional Drift (...again)

Some of you creative types continue to find new ways to trigger variants of this bug since the last few patches. Fixing these loopholes is intended to improve systems that are used by all abilities in the game. Because of this (in addition to the bad experience of getting shot by invisible Yoru), we are keeping a close eye on the results of these changes.

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s mask would flicker while running forward during Dimensional Drift

Fixed a bug where you would sometimes see the location of enemy Astra stars

Fixed a bug where you were unable to re-stabilize KAY/O after being themselves resurrected by Sage

Fixed a bug where the following abilities would sometimes disappear from the minimap:

Viper’s Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud Killjoy’s Nanoswarm Cypher’s Cyber Cage

Fixed a bug where after switching Agents in the range or in custom game, the buy menu would sometimes show invalid items

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s model would still teleport if killed mid-teleport

Fixed a bug where Skye’s Seekers and Fade’s Prowler and trails would not navigate down the chute on Breeze

Fixed Sova’s trick shot VO line so that it plays when he kills an enemy with a 1 or 2 bounce Shock Bolt

It was never intended for these VO lines to play when destroying an enemy trap. This provided information that wasn’t readily available to Sova and his team through other means. We’ve added this back, but restricted it to play only when Sova kills an enemy player with a bouncing Shock Bolt.

Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Chamber’s Trademark created large white circles on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke targeting map

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s Rendezvous range indicator does not disappear when far enough away to be off of the minimap

Fixed an issue where our spawn point scoring system in Deathmatch wasn’t updating correctly.

You should now consistently spawn farther from where you died and experience fewer "revenge" kills. We're aware the spawn system could be better and we’ll continue to make changes that improve the experience.



That's everything new in the Valorant 4.11 update. For more Valorant news, stick with us here on Shacknews.