Shacknews Dump - May 13, 2022 Blast from the past game builds and delays out the wazoo are part of the rundown this week's episode of the Shacknews Dump.

Things sure have changed since 2001, but that doesn’t mean some gamers don’t pine for the past. You know… when Duke Nukem Forever wasn’t a mess. It’s been in the news more this last week than probably throughout the last decade and we’re talking about that and plenty more on a content-rich Shacknews Dump.

On this May 13 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we dive into the Duke Nukem Forever news, including the leak and release of the alleged 2001 version that appeared at E3 that year. That’s not all. There are delays and new release dates out the wazoo this week. We talk about Redfall, Starfield, the Dead Space remake, and more. Finally, we bid a fond farewell to the iPod as Apple officially kills it off this week.

Join us as we talk about these hot news topics and more on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of stories being discussed on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and interaction means a lot to us and pushes us to keep making our livestreams better. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that you can do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. You can link that up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming and get yourself a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please.

Maybe the real Duke Nukem Forever was the 2001 builds we discovered along the way… or something. Tune in as we go live shortly with this and other hot topics on the Shacknews Dump.