Ubisoft wants to release Skull & Bones by March 2023 Ubisoft's highly troubled pirate adventure game is reportedly on track for release by the end of its 2023 fiscal year.

Skull & Bones has been an on-again, off-again ghost among Ubisoft’s catalog of upcoming games and there has been very little to convince anyone that’s going to change anytime soon. However, Ubisoft itself seems to think it can finally put the game out to sea in the relatively near future. In fact, Ubi claimed that Skull & Bones should launch among other titles by the end of its next fiscal year in March 2023.

Ubisoft shared its latest forecasts for the launch of Skull & Bones among other reporting in its 2022 fiscal year-end earnings results. While much of Ubisoft’s reporting was focused on its financial results and what the company is planning for the future, there is an interesting tidbit in the results dedicated to upcoming games. Ubisoft has plans to release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope by the end of its latest fiscal year in March 2023, but it also added Skull & Bones to that intended release window.

Skull & Bones has been delayed time and time again, but Ubisoft seems confident it can finally launch the game by March 2023.

It's interesting that after years of development limbo, Ubisoft is aiming for a Skull & Bones release at long last in 2023. It was originally revealed at E3 in 2017 and has seen little in the way of progress since. We saw it dropped out of further E3 events, as well as the launch being pushed out of various years. It didn’t help that just recently, a lead designer departed the project as well. We don’t even have much gameplay to go on with Skull & Bones. Still, Ubisoft seems to remain dedicated to launching the game and soon.

Saying it and doing it are two different things though. Will Skull & Bones remain on track for a release by March 2023? Past history on the game makes us doubtful, but we’ll see if Ubisoft can finally send its pirate adventure game out to sea for real this time.