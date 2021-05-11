Skull & Bones delayed again, won't set sail in 2021 Drop anchor, mateys. You're going to be waiting a while for Skull & Bones to sail the seven seas.

The seven seas are waiting to be explored, but Ubisoft can't seem to weigh anchor on naval combat game Skull & Bones. During the Tuesday Ubisoft earnings report, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guilemot offered an update on the publisher's lineup and what's set to release in this fiscal year. Those hoping to see Skull & Bones will be disappointed, as the Ubisoft Singapore project has been pushed into next fiscal year.

According to GamesIndustry.Biz, Guilemot was asked about the current status of Skull & Bones during Tuesday's investors call. The Ubisoft CEO noted the delay, while also affirming his confidence in the Ubisoft Singapore team, praising their work in assisting with the Assassin's Creed franchise. Guilemot also made sure to note that additional Ubisoft studios are assisting the Singapore team with work on Skull & Bones in hopes of a smooth development cycle from here on out.

Skull & Bones was first revealed at E3 2017 with dreams of releasing within the following year. That obviously did not happen, as the game was delayed multiple times. Ubisoft's confidence in Skull & Bones was so high at one point that the publisher was in talks to develop it into a TV series, but there has been on update on that front, either.

The release of next-gen consoles and the COVID-19 pandemic should be factored into some of Skull & Bones' latest development woes. Ubisoft's 2022 fiscal year begins on April 1, 2022, which means the seafaring pirate game is at least another full year out. It also means it could potentially release as late as early 2023.

Shacknews has been waiting to set sail this long, so we may as well keep waiting until Skull & Bones either starts its maiden voyage or eventually walks the plank. We'll be back with any updates as they come in.