Evening Reading - March 23, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

It always amazes me how a sudoku puzzle can have no given digits, but have constraints, and still be solvable.

Ocarina of Time randomizer

This is such an incredible Zelda speedrun. So much investigation is need to track down the dungeons.

Los Pollos Hermanos training module

Vince Gilligan is such a good showrunner. Even the music in this piece is exactly like every employee training module ever.

Men

I need to see this movie.

An epic fight

Memories of Sif.

Some interesting insight into Destiny 2

At a GDC talk about Destiny 2 difficulty by @Alan_M_Blaine. Talking about the implementation of Grandmaster Nightfalls in 2019, a tweaked take on a co-op multiplayer mission tuned so hard they thought maybe 100 people would beat it a season. Says 42k players beat it in week 1 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 23, 2022

Always trust that your players are smart and willing to give tough content a go.

Reach out

good luck not singing this every time you...



...touch grace✨



(Audio On 🔊) pic.twitter.com/BTa1UAWiuG — Steve Bowler (@gameism) March 23, 2022

Touch Grace.

Old school cool

I just ran the math... the first game I worked on was released 27 years ago. #WhatAGameDevLooksLike

*crumbles to dust and blows away on a breeze* pic.twitter.com/Xxclils8Ep — Blair Renaud // LOW-FI 🟥🟧⬛ (@Anticleric) March 23, 2022

We need more games like this.

Love a good combat session

I might go to both of these pic.twitter.com/oh7kuAACuT — dan hett (@danhett) March 23, 2022

Might even see what this loneliness session is about. Maybe someone needs a friend?

