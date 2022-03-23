New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 23, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It always amazes me how a sudoku puzzle can have no given digits, but have constraints, and still be solvable.

Ocarina of Time randomizer

This is such an incredible Zelda speedrun. So much investigation is need to track down the dungeons.

Los Pollos Hermanos training module

Vince Gilligan is such a good showrunner. Even the music in this piece is exactly like every employee training module ever. 

Men

I need to see this movie. 

An epic fight

Memories of Sif.

Some interesting insight into Destiny 2

Always trust that your players are smart and willing to give tough content a go.

Reach out

Touch Grace.

Old school cool

We need more games like this.

Love a good combat session

Might even see what this loneliness session is about. Maybe someone needs a friend?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a snooze after playing. Go and download Shackpets so you can upload photos of your own adorable little critters! Challenge other pets and vote which one is the cutest!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

