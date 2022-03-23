Disney Mirrorverse is a mobile action-RPG from Kabam The team behind Marvel Contest of Champions and Transformers: Forged to Fight are now playing in the Disney playground.

It feels like the multiverse is all the rage these days, whether it be a blockbuster film crossover event, or all of the tech companies that are looking to jump head-first into the Metaverse, entertainment that melds together the most beloved properties is where it’s at. It’s exactly what Disney is honing in on with Disney Mirrorverse, a new mobile game in development from Kabam.

Disney Mirrorverse is a free-to-play action-RPG that unites both heroes and villains across the Disney pantheon to take down an evil force known as The Fractured. Characters featured include Sulley, Baymax, Belle, and Buzz Lightyear, among many others. The characters each have their own set of abilities that can be used to unleash damage upon foes and support allies.

As malevolent forces rise, players build a roster of battle-ready Guardians from Disney and Pixar characters, evolved and empowered as never seen before. Players take full control of all the action - as they battle with three Guardians at once in real-time action combat. Disney Mirrorverse also showcases 3D animated graphics with unique character designs that are both authentic to Disney and Pixar yet unexpected.

Disney Mirrorverse features an all-new story that will look to weave together the diverse cast of characters in a way that feels fresh and authentic. A history working with popular IP, Kabam will use its expertise in the mobile development field to deliver a fresh experience. The developers have already made clear their intentions to support the game long after its initial launch with monthly content drops that add new characters, quests, and story content.

Disney Mirrorverse is set to be released on June 23, 2022, on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as a free-to-play title. More details can be found on the official Disney Mirrorverse website.