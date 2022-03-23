GameStop (GME) NFT Marketplace is built on Loopring (LRC) L2 Loopring has announced that it's partnered with GameStop to create the company's NFT marketplace.

We recently got word that GameStop was working on an NFT marketplace when a beta website for such a service was discovered and shared online. Though GameStop has yet to fully unveil its plans, the pieces are slowly being put together as to what the NFT marketplace will look like. Now, Loopring has come forward with an official statement in which it reveals that it’s partnering with GameStop to power the company’s NFT marketplace.

Loopring announced the partnership in a news release posted to its website. The company is already a major player in the world of Layer2 and Ethereum, and will now help GameStop get its NFT marketplace off the ground. In the release, Loopspring discusses the future of NFTs in gaming and the metaverse. It also explains how exactly it’s powering GameStop’s NFT marketplace.

To accomplish this, the new Marketplace built atop Loopring L2, ensures that users receive the strongest digital property rights anchored by a secure, decentralized, and credibly neutral environment like Ethereum. Loopring zkRollup inherits Ethereum’s self-custodial security while abstracting away costly gas-fees, leaving no one priced out.

It’s been a pretty big day of news for the gaming retailer, as it also moved more than 24 million shares traded, in addition to news on the crypto and NFT front.

GameStop’s NFT marketplace is up now in beta form. Here, users can learn more about NFTs, Layer2, and get started by connecting their wallet. GameStop has clearly been making strides to further its business in the digital space. This means putting a bigger emphasis on e-commerce, as well as planting its flag in the NFT space and metaverse. As we continue to monitor the latest business moves of GameStop, stick with us here on Shacknews.