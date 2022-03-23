GameStop (GME) NFT Marketplace Beta website discovered While GameStop prepares to launch its NFT marketplace in Q2 2022, it looks like the foundation is already in place with a new website.

One of the more immediate business plans of GameStop shared across multiple investor calls, press releases, and website updates is the introduction of a GameStop NFT marketplace that will allow users to create and trade NFTs. In its most recent earnings results, GameStop shared that it was close to launching this new marketplace with a target of Q2 2022. However, it looks like the foundational website is already up for said NFT marketplace. Steely-eyed sleuths have recently found GameStop’s beta NFT market website.

The beta GameStop NFT Marketplace website was initially spotted by Twitter users such as acidburn.eth. The GameStop NFT Marketplace seems to host a number of features users might expect out a platform for creating and trading NFTs, including the ability to connect a crypto wallet to the platform. Currently, Metamask and WalletConnect are options. However, GameStop also seems to be prepping its own first-party wallet in the form of the GameStop Wallet Browser Extension.

GameStop's beta NFT Marketplace website seems to include options to connect a cryptocurrency wallet, including an upcoming first-party option from GameStop.

It’s unknown exactly what the details are on GameStop’s first-party wallet option, but the company will likely share more details on the matter as we get closer to its NFT Marketplace’s launch in Q2 2022. Among its many initiatives, GameStop has shared a vested interest in getting on board the NFT trend while it’s still hot. While interest doesn’t seem to be running as high as it was in 2021 as of late, the opportunity is still arguably there and GameStop has been prepping for it with various website teases, such as creator application signups.

Much of GameStop’s most recent plans for the NFT marketplace were shared as part of its Q4 2021 earnings results. With a Q2 2022 launch in mind, we expect many more details will come out sooner than later. For more on GameStop and its NFT Marketplace, stay tuned right here at Shacknews for the latest updates as they happen.