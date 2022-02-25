New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 25, 2022

Able gaming, dunking on the dunk contest, and Day 1 of Elden Ring! Find it all in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings to all of the travlers at Shacknews! We've had a wide range of emotions here in the gaming world, experiencing exciting highs and some frightening lows. We wrap it up for the week with this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The Steam Deck is here! Have you heard? Part of the leadup to the Steam Deck has included developers letting you know that their game is compatible. Among the latest updates is the team from Enhance letting you know that Tetris Effect: Connected can be played on the Steam Deck.

Frost Fatales kicks off on Games Done Quick this week. The women of speedrunning will take center stage to raise money for Malala Fund, starting this Sunday! We'll have your watch guide ready at Shacknews later in the weekend, so stay tuned.

If you're shopping for a PC game, take a look at Slipways and know that 100% of proceeds from their profits will go to the Polish Red Cross.

Guild Wars 2 players, your time is almost here! End of Dragons arrives next week!

The NBA season resumes tonight, which means NBA 2K22 is picking up with its Season 5.

The MultiVersus Tech Test has begun, in case you want to see the WB take on Smash Bros.

Legends of Runeterra has a massive year planned, so check out the early roadmap for 2022.

Lastly, stop me if you've heard this one before, but we're getting a new Jackbox Party Pack! Here's a special stream detailing Roomerang, the first game in The Jackbox Party Pack 9.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Chin Music

I'm fully ably bodied and can't even beat Zelda 2, but here's this champion doing it with just his chin. Outstanding!

Otter-ly adorable

I think we need more cute animal pictures this week.

Mama mia! Im'ma Transformer!

So Mario was made of random electronics this whole time!

Rolling out the red carpet

Make your delivery person feel welcome, especially if they're braving the elements like that.

Oh, did somebody say "Elden Ring?"

Day 1 of Elden Ring

Alright, you've all waited long enough. Let's check in on the internets on this first day of Elden Ring.

Watch that first step, Max!

Did we mention earlier that FromSoftware is working on those performance hitches?

To be fair, why would anybody think they could fit a horse through there?

Anybody else want to take the Nestea Plunge?

Call it a tie.

"Sanctuary! Sanctuary!"
"Oh, why did I teach him that word?

Lastly, we wrap up with TJ (assisted by Sam) diving into Elden Ring for the first time.

Feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. You'll find Elden Ring threads soon enough.

This week in Shaqnews

That dunk contest really sucked, you guys.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

In what's been a pretty exciting wrestling week, this is what the wrestling world is talking about. It's MJF with one of the greatest shades of grey promos ever delivered, talking about what CM Punk meant to him and why exactly he idolized him and eventually came to hate him.

The best analysis I've heard of it so far is that it's essentially a villain origin story. The best part of this is, nobody knows where it's going. It's going to be exciting to find out.

Tonight in video game music

We really don't have enough Shovel Knight mixes over at OC ReMix, so good to see the Shovel Knight main theme join the lineup.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of February. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

