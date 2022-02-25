New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valve announces playable short Aperture Desk Job for Steam Deck

Aperture Desk Job is a playable short set in the Portal universe.
Donovan Erskine
1

We’re just days away from the launch of the Steam Deck, and creator valve has been hyping up the handheld PC gaming device with some fun announcements. Earlier today, the developer revealed Aperture Desk Job, a playable short designed specifically for the Steam Deck that’s set to launch alongside the product on March 1. What’s more, the game is set within the Portal universe.

Valve revealed Aperture Desk Job in a brief trailer posted to its Twitter account. In the trailer, we see that the player works as a product inspector, working at a desk that bears a striking resemblance to the Steam Deck. Here, they’ll work to inspect and clear the quality of various items. Of course, it looks like things will go off the rails rather quickly.

It’s an interesting decision by Valve to set this game in the Portal universe, though the company is adamant that Aperture Desk Job is not a proper new installation in the franchise, going as far to say it explicitly in the game’s official Steam page description.

Although Aperture Desk Job is designed specifically for the Steam Deck, it can be played on desktops. However, you’ll need to use a controller, as the game does not support keyboard and mouse.

Aperture Desk Job is entirely free-to-play and will be released on March 1, 2022. If you’re curious about the Steam Deck, we encourage you to read our recently published review. For more on what’s coming to Steam Deck, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

