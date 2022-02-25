Unboxing & Review: Imperial Stormtrooper Deluxe Action Figure It features over 17 points of articulation along with three interchangeable weapons.

Attention Star Wars fans, if you’re itching to add another collectible to your collection, you’re going to want to get a closer look at the all-new Imperial Stormtrooper deluxe action figure from Diamond Select Toys.

The figure is 7” in size and features over 17 points of articulation plus five interchangeable hands, three interchangeable weapons, a detachable blast effect for each weapon, and an MSE droid.

That said, the description alone doesn’t do proper justice to how cool the Imperial Stormtrooper action figure looks in person. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered there with a full unboxing video of this must-have collectible featuring Shacknews’ very own Greg Burke.

In the video, you’re able to get a full look at the Imperial Stormtrooper deluxe action figure both in-box and out of box from every possible angle.

After unboxing the figure, Greg shares his impressions of the Imperial Stormtrooper including remarks on how it is indeed 7” tall, and that it looks very visually appealing with the white of the Stormtrooper's armor being nice and glossy. The figure also feels well-made and solid, and comes with a myriad of accessories to play around with.

The Imperial Stormtrooper deluxe action figure features over 17 points of articulation.

Considering buying one for yourself, or as a gift? Be sure to watch our full unboxing video of the Imperial Stormtrooper deluxe action figure, and check out the page on shopDisney.com where you can purchase one online at a price point of $34.99 (USD).

Also, note that the Imperial Stormtrooper deluxe action figure is exclusive to the Disney store and shopDisney.com.

