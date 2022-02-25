Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 25: Catch up with Destiny 2

It's been a big week for the Destiny 2 community, as the arrival of a new expansion has renewed interest in Bungie's massive shooter. Before diving into The Witch Queen, you might be interested in catching up with the Destiny 2 story to this point. Steam and Green Man Gaming are more than happy to help, each offering significant discounts on the full Destiny 2 Legacy Collection.

Elsewhere, it's a big week for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It's on sale throughout the gaming retailer space on the strength of a free weekend from Ubisoft. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has finished up its story with this week's update, so that's on sale over on Battle.net for anyone who hasn't picked it up. Cyberpunk 2077 is still on sale over on GOG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Lastly, there's a lot to check out over on Humble with a Sid Meier Humble Bundle and a massive Co-op Sale on the Humble Store that includes a rare Valheim discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more. Offer ends February 27.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: Gedonia, Supraland, Skeletal Avenger, Filament, Barotrauma [Steam Early Access], Team 17 Platformer Bundle, Super Indie Karts Ultra Karting, Fury of Dracula, Cardaclysm, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Coma Double Pack, Neighbours Back from Hell, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition, Sigma Theory Deluxe Edition, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Sid Meier's Covert Action, Sid Meier's Colonization, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol. Pay $7 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, and Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6, the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, and the Khmer & Indonesia, Nubia, Persia & Macedon, Australia, Poland, and Vikings Scenario Packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Tower Tag and the Tower Tag soundtrack. Pay more than the average $11.99 to get Blaston and Synth Riders. Pay $12 or more to also receive Red Matter, Trover Saves the Universe, Panoptic, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and some require a VR device.

Or pay $1 or more for Finding Paradise. Pay more than the average $10.05 to get There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension and Huntdown. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, and Shadow Man Remastered. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.