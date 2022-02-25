Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 25: Catch up with Destiny 2

It's been a big week for the Destiny 2 community, as the arrival of a new expansion has renewed interest in Bungie's massive shooter. Before diving into The Witch Queen, you might be interested in catching up with the Destiny 2 story to this point. Steam and Green Man Gaming are more than happy to help, each offering significant discounts on the full Destiny 2 Legacy Collection.
Elsewhere, it's a big week for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It's on sale throughout the gaming retailer space on the strength of a free weekend from Ubisoft. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has finished up its story with this week's update, so that's on sale over on Battle.net for anyone who hasn't picked it up. Cyberpunk 2077 is still on sale over on GOG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Lastly, there's a lot to check out over on Humble with a Sid Meier Humble Bundle and a massive Co-op Sale on the Humble Store that includes a rare Valheim discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more. Offer ends February 27.
- Cris Tales - FREE until 3/3
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- EA February Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Democracy 4 - $20.24 (25% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare - $2.24 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: Gedonia, Supraland, Skeletal Avenger, Filament, Barotrauma [Steam Early Access], Team 17 Platformer Bundle, Super Indie Karts Ultra Karting, Fury of Dracula, Cardaclysm, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Coma Double Pack, Neighbours Back from Hell, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition, Sigma Theory Deluxe Edition, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Pumpkin Jack [Steam] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.29 (81% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- The Big Con [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.04 (22% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $36.42 (39% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $41.94 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $23.90 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $27.59 (31% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $27.60 (54% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.48 (38% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $18.20 (39% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $34.95 (42% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.61 (84% off)
- Tekken 7 [Steam] - $5.95 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.93 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.83 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Maneater: Apex Edition [Steam] - $34.63 (30% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $7.79 (61% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $9.50 (68% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $15.99 (36% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $17.85 (29% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $6.60 (56% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.34 (84% off)
- Democracy 4 - $20.24 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Ion Fury - $12.49 (50% off)
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut - $10.19 (66% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.46 (89% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- Session [Steam Early Access] - $13.25 (34% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.00 (68% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Sid Meier's Covert Action, Sid Meier's Colonization, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol. Pay $7 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, and Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6, the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, and the Khmer & Indonesia, Nubia, Persia & Macedon, Australia, Poland, and Vikings Scenario Packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tower Tag and the Tower Tag soundtrack. Pay more than the average $11.99 to get Blaston and Synth Riders. Pay $12 or more to also receive Red Matter, Trover Saves the Universe, Panoptic, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and some require a VR device.
Or pay $1 or more for Finding Paradise. Pay more than the average $10.05 to get There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension and Huntdown. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, and Shadow Man Remastered. DRMs vary.
- Co-op Sale
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam/Epic] - $8.99 (55% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Fabulous February Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.99 (58% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (80% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $24.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/28)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $12.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Pack - $17.40 (71% off)
- Discovery Tour Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/7 @ 10AM)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $29.69 (34% off)
- The Ascent - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Complete SUPERHOT Bundle - $26.22 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 6 - $14.39 (20% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $26.79 (33% off)
- This War of Mine - $4.99 (75% off)
- Democracy 4 - $20.24 (25% off)
- The Last Campfire - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $3.99 (90% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Max Payne Bundle - $4.49 (70% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $3.99 (80% off)
