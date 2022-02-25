The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 winners & finalists The 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards crowned recognized some excellent games of the previous year. Check out which games won here!

The 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards show finally took place in Las Vegas, and the awards have been doled out. It was another opportunity to see some of our favorite games and the most outstanding gaming achievements of 2021 be recognized in one place. So between the likes of Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank, It Takes Two, and so much more, which games got the recognition they deserved? We’ve got that covered for you right here.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 winners & finalists

Which games won at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2022? Be sure to check out the full list below!

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 took place on February 24, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas. Many a game received recognition in the event results, including Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon and Xbox lead Phil Spencer for outstanding achievements in the gaming industry. When all was said and done, though, only one of the nominees in each category could walk away with the awards. Here are the winners of the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards:

Game of the Year winner: It Takes Two

Nominees

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimetrescu

Nominees

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Returnal

Nominees

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: Returnal

Nominees

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Nominees

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees

Battlefield™ 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Action Game of the Year winner: Halo Infinite

Nominees

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year winner: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Nominees

Death's Door

It Takes Two

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year winner: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Nominees

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year winner: Forza Horizon 5

Nominees

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Nominees

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year winner: Mario Golf: Super Rush

Nominees

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Age of Empires IV

Nominees

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Lone Echo II

Nominees

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

YUKI

Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Lone Echo II

Nominees

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Unpacking

Nominees

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year winner: Pokémon UNITE

Nominees

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon UNITE

Online Game of the Year winner: Halo Infinite

Nominees

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: It Takes Two

Nominees

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Deathloop

Nominees

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

That covers the full list of winners at this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards. Be sure to check out the previous year’s award finalists and winners too!