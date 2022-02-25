The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 winners & finalists
The 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards crowned recognized some excellent games of the previous year. Check out which games won here!
The 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards show finally took place in Las Vegas, and the awards have been doled out. It was another opportunity to see some of our favorite games and the most outstanding gaming achievements of 2021 be recognized in one place. So between the likes of Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank, It Takes Two, and so much more, which games got the recognition they deserved? We’ve got that covered for you right here.
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 took place on February 24, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas. Many a game received recognition in the event results, including Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon and Xbox lead Phil Spencer for outstanding achievements in the gaming industry. When all was said and done, though, only one of the nominees in each category could walk away with the awards. Here are the winners of the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards:
Game of the Year winner: It Takes Two
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimetrescu
Nominees
- Deathloop – Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
- Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Returnal
Nominees
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: Returnal
Nominees
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Nominees
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees
- Battlefield™ 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Action Game of the Year winner: Halo Infinite
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year winner: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Nominees
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Warioware: Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year winner: Guilty Gear -Strive-
Nominees
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year winner: Forza Horizon 5
Nominees
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Nominees
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year winner: Mario Golf: Super Rush
Nominees
- EA SPORTS FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Age of Empires IV
Nominees
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Lone Echo II
Nominees
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- YUKI
Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Lone Echo II
Nominees
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Unpacking
Nominees
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
Mobile Game of the Year winner: Pokémon UNITE
Nominees
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon UNITE
Online Game of the Year winner: Halo Infinite
Nominees
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: It Takes Two
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Deathloop
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
That covers the full list of winners at this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards. Be sure to check out the previous year’s award finalists and winners too!
-
