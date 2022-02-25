Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 25: Free Assassin's Creed Valhalla weekend

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is about to get its biggest expansion to date, so if you haven't played it yet, this might be a good time to check it out. Fortunately, not only is it on sale on both PlayStation and Xbox, but Ubisoft is going the extra mile with a free weekend! Before diving into Ragnarok, get a look at the base game and get an idea of what to expect from Odin himself.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is big in Japan once again, offering the best of games from our friends in the east. This includes games like NEO: The World Ends with You, Scarlet Nexus, and Persona 5. That's on top of the continuing Planet of the Discounts sale. Over at Xbox, Anime Month and the Publisher Spotlight Series promotions continue and are now joined by an Indie Hits sale filled with noteworthy indie titles.
Lastly, Nintendo comes in with the best from Ubisoft and Capcom. For the latter, that includes deals on the Switch's two biggest Monster Hunter games from 2021, so be sure to give that a look.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse - FREE!
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - FREE!
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack - $11.99 (70% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/28)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Anime Month
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Ascent [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $26.79 (33% off)
- I Am Fish - $9.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Indie Hits Sale
- Among Us - $3.74 (75% off)
- Cozy Grove - $11.24 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Lake [Xbox Series X] - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Artful Escape [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - $20.09 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition + Vergil - $29.99 (25% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/28)
- Big in Japan
- NEO: The World Ends with You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 (35% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $15.99 (60% off)
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction - $17.99 (70% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Planet of the Discounts Sale
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [PS5] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Games Under $20
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $19.54 (77% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Last Campfire - $5.99 (60% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Super Star Wars - $4.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Planet Coaster [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- UFC 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Kingdom Hearts III + Re:Mind DLC Cloud Version - $39.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $39.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $31.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ubisoft Thinking Spring Sale
- Just Dance 2022 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Family Feud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Capcom Cyber Deals
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $10.49 (30% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $17.99 (70% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $7.49 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 25: Free Assassin's Creed Valhalla weekend