Evening Reading - February 24, 2022

- Pokemon Presents broadcast announced for this weekend
- Madden NFL 22 is free with Amazon Prime Gaming in March
- Square Enix files trademark for Gex franchise
- Knockout City to go free-to-play in Year 2
- STALKER developer asks for donations to Ukraine amid Russian invasion
- 11 bit studios will donate proceeds from This War of Mine to Ukrainian Red Cross
- Xbox Insider Hub tracker suggests Forza Horizon 5 DLC may be revealed soon
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition to get patched soon
- SNK teases that it has an unannounced Unreal Engine game in development
- SEC expands Twitter poll probe into Elon and brother Kimbal Musk's TSLA trades
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Game studios standing with Ukraine
11 bit studios team statement:#FuckTheWar#Ukraine @RedCrossUkraine @Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bVqBlZnR8j— 11 bit studios (@11bitstudios) February 24, 2022
Good on 11 bit.
Accidental eyebrow textures
absolutely lost it at this texture someone found in Cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/P95svTn5iZ— dan hett (@danhett) February 23, 2022
This pretty much captures everything wrong with the game.
Have you seen Tinks?
February 23, 2022
Wait... nobody move...
Hippowdown went and called its dad
IT WENT AND TOLD ITS DAD ON ME #PokemonLegendsArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/VQxt8j3IDE— spamrazzled (@spamrazzled) February 23, 2022
The dangers you'll face in the Hisui region.
You may now kiss the water cooler
I’m crying im so happy for them pic.twitter.com/FdH9dAEhjI— Mickey 🔑 (@mmiicckkkeeyyy) February 23, 2022
What a cool couple.
The game that comes out after Horizon 3
Really excited for the game that comes out a week after Horizon 3— Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) February 24, 2022
This franchise is legally required to launch alongside a generational open-world game.
More Breath of the Wild tips
これさえあれば服なんていらないぜ！#ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/eel1X0d7Mg— Aqua (@Aqua10202) February 23, 2022
There will always be new things to discover in this game!
Taiwan's Vice President speaks on Ukraine
The people and government of Taiwan stand with Ukraine. The principle of self-determination cannot be erased by brute force.— 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) February 23, 2022
Solidarity.
