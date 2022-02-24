New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 24, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Game studios standing with Ukraine

Good on 11 bit.

Accidental eyebrow textures

This pretty much captures everything wrong with the game.

Have you seen Tinks?

Wait... nobody move...

Hippowdown went and called its dad

The dangers you'll face in the Hisui region.

You may now kiss the water cooler

What a cool couple.

The game that comes out after Horizon 3

This franchise is legally required to launch alongside a generational open-world game.

More Breath of the Wild tips

There will always be new things to discover in this game!

Taiwan's Vice President speaks on Ukraine

Solidarity.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to download Shackpets and vote for her!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

